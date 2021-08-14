All you need to know about Varun Singh Bhati - Bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games

Varun Singh Bhati grabbed the headlines with his sensational bronze medal-winning performance at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. The Noida resident has been brilliant in all the events he has participated in since then and will be looking to bag his second medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Varun's journey from facing adversities to getting on the podium is inspiring. Ahead of his second Paralympic campaign, here are a few things you need to know about the high jumper.

#4 Varun Singh Bhati was detected with polio at a young age

Varun Singh Bhati did not have an easy life and was detected with polio at the tender age of six. However, the Indian did not quit on his dreams of pursuing sports.

He started off playing basketball, but later his sports teacher Manish Tripathi asked him to move to high jump. From there on, there was no looking back for Varun as he went on to become one of the best high-jumpers in para-sports.

While talking about facing adversities on the show, 'Finish Line', Varun Singh Bhati said:

"I have focussed more on my capabilities and less on the negative aspects of myself. I like to stay positive. If someone wants to achieve something then the goal should be absolutely clear in that someone's mind. If you don't have a goal then you won't be able to take the first step and everything starts from the first step.

"I didn't want to do anything other than high jump so I kept thinking about how I could better myself. I have learned from my mistakes. Learning from mistakes helps one get better."

#3 How many medals has Varun Singh Bhati won in his career?

Varun Singh Bhati has been one of the most successful para-athletes in India. His career started with disappointment at the 2014 Asian Para Games, where he finished fifth.

Bhati soon bounced back by winning the gold medal at the 2014 China Open Athletics Championships. He also bagged a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2017 and a silver at the Asian Para Games the following year.

But his biggest achievement, of course, remains the bronze that he won at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

#2 Awards and recognitions conferred upon Varun Singh Bhati

Varun Singh Bhati was presented the Arjuna award in 2018 for his exceptional performance at the Rio Paralympics. He was also voted Para-athlete of the Year in 2017 at the Times of India Sports Awards

#1 What is Varun Singh Bhati's world ranking?

Varun Singh Bhati is currently ranked fifth in the T42 high jump category. He recorded a season's best jump of 1.66 meters in March earlier this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee