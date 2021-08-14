All you need to know about India's medal prospects at the Paralympics- Amit Kumar Saroha

Amit Kumar Saroha is one of the best para-athletes to come out of India. He has inspired thousands to take up para-sports in the country. Besides being an exceptional para-athlete, Saroha has also coached many budding talents. He has achieved every medal and laurel available in para-sports, but a paralympic medal is missing from his resume.

Going into his 3rd campaign, Saroha will be looking to end the long wait and cement his place as one of the greatest para-athletes of India. Ahead of the games, here are a few things you need to know about Amit Saroha.

# 4 Amit Kumar Saroha was a former hockey player

Amit Kumar Saroha was a national-level hockey player, however, his career was cut short after a horrific car accident at the age of 22. After the accident, Saroha had another great twist in his life. He met American rugby player Jonathan Sigworth, who had come to promote para-sports in India. This meeting changed his life, as this was the first time Amit had heard about para-sports. He joined Sigworth in promoting wheel-chair rugby in India.

In one of the demonstration matches against Brazil, the Indian met many para-athletes. It was there that he learned about the category of his injury - F51. This category consists of players with limb deficiency, leg length differences, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

# 3 How many medals has Amit Kumar Saroha won in his career?

Amit Kumar Saroha is one of the most decorated para-athletes in India. He won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F51 event in 2010. At the Incheon Para Games in 2014, the Indian won a gold in the men's club throw event and a silver in the men's discus throw event. He also has 2 silver medals to his name at the IPC Athletics World Championship. Both of his medals at the event came in the men's F51 club throw event in 2015 and 2017.

# 2 Amit Kumar Saroha is an Arjuna awardee

Amit Kumar Saroha was conferred the Arjuna award in 2012 for his exceptional contribution to para-sports. He created history by becoming the first quadriplegic to represent the country at the Paralympic games.

# 1 Amit Kumar Saroha has motivated thousands to pursue para-sports

Amit Kumar Saroha is a motivational speaker as well. He has been a huge part of para-sports promotion in India. Saroha has previously been invited to many top institutions like IIT Guwahati and BITS Pilani as a guest speaker. While talking to Sportskeeda about the struggles faced by para-athletes across the world, Saroha said:

"You need to put in a lot of effort for the medal. You should try and live for a week with athletes like us. You’ll find out how we sleep at night. Devendra (Para Javelin thrower) will have a pillow below his hand, below his back. A sport is anyways tough for general people but it gets tougher for para-athletes like us."

