An Extensive Guide to the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics 

After an agonizing wait, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is all set to run from 21st July to 8th August in Tokyo. Previously, it had been postponed due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. As the name suggests, the 2020 Games were originally set to be held from the 24th of July to 9th August 2020. However, the name 'Tokyo 2020' has not been changed to 'Tokyo 2021' due to marketing and branding reasons.

Moreover, this is the first time in history that the Olympic Games have been postponed instead of being canceled. The world's best athletes will gather in Japan's capital in July with five new sports added to the world's grandest sporting spectacle. Below one will find the answers to all the questions regarding the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

When will the 2021 Tokyo Olympics start?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be celebrated from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in the Capital city of Japan.

Where is the Tokyo Olympics being held?

The Tokyo Olympics will be held at 34 venues in and around Tokyo. Most of the events will be held in Tokyo itself. Moreover, the venues are divided into two zones: The Heritage zone and the Tokyo Bay zone.

While the Heritage venues are in Central Tokyo, most of the Tokyo Bay venues are on Odaiba, an artificial island in Tokyo Bay. Furthermore, a few soccer matches will be held in stadiums in other parts of Japan, like Sendai City.

Which sports will Feature in 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will feature 339 events across 33 sports, encompassing a total of 46 disciplines. Along with 5 new sports, 15 new events with existing sports are also planned.

3*3 Basketball Archery Artistic Gymnastics Artistic Swimming Athletics Badminton Baseball/Softball Basketball Beach Volleyball Boxing Canoe Slalom Canoe Sprint BMX Freestyle Cycling BMX Racing Cycling Cycling Mountain Bike Cycling Road Cycling Track Diving Equestrian Fencing Football Golf Handball Hockey Judo Karate Marathon Swimming Modern Pentathlon Rhythmic Gymnastics Rowing Rugby Sailing Shooting Skateboarding Sport Climbing Surfing Swimming Table Tennis Taekwondo Tennis Trampoline Gymnastics Triathlon Volleyball Water Polo Weightlifting Wrestling

Which U.S. athletes will likely be competing?

Team USA is expected to consist of more than 600 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. A few prominent athletes who will most likely compete at the Tokyo Games include Simona Biles (Gymnastics), Brady Ellison (Archery), Maggie Steffens (Water Polo), Serena Williams (Tennis), Hustin Gatlin, Noah Lyles, and more.

What are the changes in the Olympics this year?

There are a few changes at the Tokyo Olympics with five new sports added to the circuit. These include baseball/softball, karate, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing.

Moreover, certain rule changes will be there to deal with athletes who might test positive for COVID-19.

Controversies ahead of the Olympics

Several controversies hit the Tokyo Olympics before it was finalized to take place in 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Olympics to 2021.

Bribery and Corruption

There have been allegations of bribery in the Japanese Olympic Committee's bid to host the Summer Olympics. A source revealed payments made to the son of an influential IOC member concerning winning the bid for the Olympic Games.

Logo Plagiarism

The initial design for the Tokyo Olympics logo was unveiled in 2015 which resembled a stylist T, a red circle at the top right corner representing a beating heart and a few other elements. Shortly after unveiling the logo, a Belgian graphics designer accused the organizing committee of plagiarizing the logo he had designed for the Théâtre de Liège. Later, the design was scrapped and a new design was developed.

Other controversies include:

Stadium Design Plagiarism

Fukushima Radiation

Heat and air-conditioning problem

Water quality and temperatures

Asbestos in Olympic Venues

Worker rights and safety concerns

How can I watch the 2021 Olympics?

Everyone can watch the celebration of the Olympic Games on live sites across Japan.

If you want to watch at home, multiple options are available. Sony Pictures Network has won the official broadcast rights to air the Summer Olympics in India. Likewise, NBC Universal has acquired the official rights to broadcast the Summer Olympics across the US. Furthermore, BBC Eurosport is the official broadcaster in the United Kingdom.

If you are looking for broadcasting options without cable, you can tune in to YouTube for live streaming.

Where will the 2024 Summer Olympics be held?

The 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in Paris, France.