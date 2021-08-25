Aruna Tanwar: How the daughter of a truck driver became India's Taekwondo hope at Paralympics 2021

Aruna Tanwar scripted history by becoming the first para-Taekwondo player from India to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics. She bagged an entry into the quadrennial event after being awarded a wildcard entry by the International Olympic Committee and World Taekwondo. Notably, Taekwondo will make its debut as a Paralympic sport in Tokyo.

The confirmation came from the Para-Taekwondo Association India (PTAI) of getting a bipartite quota for the Tokyo Paralympics. The 21-year old's inclusion into the mega event would've been welcome news for her father, Naresh, who works as a driver in a chemical factory to support the needs of his children. However, the persistence and challenges faced by Aruna Tanwar to reach the mega event are one of a kind.

Aruna Tanwar's early life

Hailing from Dinod village near Bhiwani in Haryana, Aruna started practicing Taekwondo from the age of eight. She was born with three fingers on each hand and arms not long enough for her body. Little did she know that one day, she would script history by becoming the first Indian Taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Paralympics.

Every sport requires financial assistance, otherwise, it gets very difficult to meet all training needs. From taking loans to funding the training, Aruna's father worked against all odds to support his daughter's dreams.

Initially, Aruna Tanwar played for the general category but eventually moved to Para-Taekwondo in 2017. It was in 2008 that the youngster opted for mixed martial arts when a training camp was held in her village. Later, in the Taekwondo Nationals, she competed in the normal category and won a bronze in the SGFI Nationals in 2015. She followed that up by winning the 2016 Junior National Taekwondo Championships in the 38kg category.

Moreover, as she was not eligible for international events in the normal category, she decided to shift to the Paralympics category.

Aruna Tanwar's major achievements

It was in 2018, at the Asian Para-Taekwondo championship in Vietnam, that the five-time national champion earned her first international success by winning a silver medal. This was followed by a bronze medal in the World Para-Taekwondo championship held in Turkey.

Aruna Tanwar at the Tokyo Paralympics

She and the Indian Taekwondo team failed to compete in the world and Asian qualifiers held in Jordan last month. However, she was among the top eight athletes from the eight countries that were offered bipartite quotas for the Tokyo Paralympics by the IOC and World Taekwondo. Currently ranked No. 4 in the world, Aruna will be competing in the 49kg bracket in the K-43 category.

Training under coach Ashok Kumar, the youngster will be looking forward to earning the prestigious medal for her country. The upcoming Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5 this year.

"To get a chance to compete in Tokyo is the biggest motivation for me and I will aim to win a medal,” shared Aruna Tanwar while talking to the Indian Express.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee