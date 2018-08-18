Asian Games 2018, In Pictures: A glimpse of the opening ceremony

Fireworks lit up the opening ceremony

A dazzling show of light and sound lit up the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games at Jakarta, Indonesia in an opening ceremony that witnessed Indonesian President Joko Wikodo declaring the games open to a cauldron of noise as the athletes prepare to grab the top prize across the 58 sports in this edition of the Games.

The Indian contingent walked out to huge cheers

Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony

The 2018 edition of the competition will play host to athletes from 45 countries including a 572-member strong Indian contingent. For the opening ceremony, the Indian team looked dashing in their deep blue blazers as they marched in unison and basked under the blue lights behind India's flag-bearer for the games, javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Unified Korea - A historic march

Whilst the Indian contingent received a thunderous applause, the athletes' march also had its entry into the history books as North Korea and South Korea, having been at each others' throats for a long time now marched under the same flag, a huge moment in the world of sport that was acknowledged by the huge crowd in attendance.

Via Vallen performs

A host of artists performed in the opening ceremony

The Indonesian contingent marched in with wide smiles to a huge roar to signal the culmination of the athletes' march which was followed by a performance by Via Vallen, who also coincidentally also gave out a performance on Meraih Bintang - the official theme song of the 2018 Asian Games.

A group of artists performs their piece

Indonesia's rich culture was on display

Moments before the lighting of the torch

The torch was lit by ex-Indonesian athlete Lucia Susanti

In the end, Indonesian song-writer Tulus recited the Indonesian national anthem that was followed by the President Joko Wikodo's announcement. A set of cultural performances added an extra bit of flair and colour to the proceedings before Indonesian badminton player Lucia Francisca Susy Susanti lit the torch, which made its way all the way from India to Indonesia, to officially signal the beginning of an exciting chapter of world sport - The Asian Games 2018.