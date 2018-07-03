Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: Indian Olympic Association announces 524-member contingent

Press Release
NEWS
News
200   //    03 Jul 2018, 14:52 IST

Clockwise - Manika Batra, Manu Bhaker, Saina Nehwal, Deepika Kumari
Clockwise - Manika Batra, Manu
Bhaker
, Saina Nehwal, Deepika Kumari

New Delhi, 03 July, 2018: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced the contingent for the upcoming 18th Asian Games to be held at Jakarta Palembang 2018 from 18th August - 2nd September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. The 524-member contingent features 277 men and 247 women athletes from a total of 36 sports disciplines.

The contingent will see athletes from a total of 36 sports, namely Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bowling, Canoe-Kayak (Sprint), Canoe-Kayak (Slalom), Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Gymnastics, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Kurash, Pencak Silat, Roller Skating, Rowing, Sailing, Sambo, Sepaktakraw, Shooting, Squash, Aquatics - Swimming, Aquatics - Diving, Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Soft Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

Athletics will have the highest number of representation with a total of 52 members participating.

Earlier in June 2018, the IOA had submitted a provisional list to the Sports Ministry which consisted a total of 2370 athletes and officials combined. However, the final list has now been pruned down further to 524 members, which includes the most deserving athletes who have attained the qualification criteria in their respective disciplines. In the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, the Indian contingent featured a total of 541 athletes spread across 28 disciplines. Eight new sports disciplines have been added to the contingent where the country has shown promise, namely Karate, Kurash, Pencak Silat, Roller Skating, Sambo, Sepaktakraw, Triathlon and Soft Tennis.

Congratulating the 524 athletes, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA said, “I would like to wish all the 524 members of the Indian contingent the very best for the 18th Asian Games to be held at Jakarta Palembang 2018. The contingent has been selected keeping in mind the Indian Olympic Association's long-term vision of preparing and encouraging the most deserving athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics based on them attaining qualification criteria."

Asian Games 2018 Saina Nehwal Manika Batra Indian Olympic Association
Asian Games 2018: IOA sets qualification criteria, plans...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: IOA says no to sarees for the opening...
RELATED STORY
Five instances when Indian teams and athletes earned...
RELATED STORY
620 Dreams & A Billion Plus Aspirations
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sport Climber Shreya Nankar scores 93%...
RELATED STORY
India's 10 best performances at the Asian Games
RELATED STORY
The Indian armed forces and their heroics in the sporting...
RELATED STORY
Manavjit Singh Sandhu amongst five new athletes included...
RELATED STORY
IOA signs Li-Ning as its apparel partner till Tokyo...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us