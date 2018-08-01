Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: IOA asks federations to ensure implementation of 'no-needle' policy

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
42   //    01 Aug 2018, 18:42 IST

Two Indian athletes were sent back during the Commonwealth Games.
Two Indian athletes were sent back during the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked all the member federations to strictly follow the "no-needle" policy, which is in place at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia, later this month.

The Indian contingent has had its brushes with the authorities at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, earlier this year, where used needles were found near the quarters of the Indian athletes. Race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu were both sent back home, after they could not explain the presence of these needles in their bedroom.

While the "no-needle" policy prohibits the athletes from using needles, it does allow them to use syringes on occasions when it becomes a necessity to treat a medical condition.

The IOA, in a letter to all the federations, stated that it is the separate units that need to ensure that their respective athletes and medical teams are made aware of the "no-needle" policy, so that the name of the country is not tainted during the Games.

“Medicines should be carried/kept in sealed transparent cover. A copy of the prescription by the licensed doctor including details of the medical condition, quantity of medicine, etc should always be maintained,” said IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta in a letter to the federations.

“If any official is required to take insulin or any other intravenous medicines as prescribed during the stay at Games Village, they are required to store the medicine and needles in the IOA Office/Polyclinic in the Village,” he further wrote in the letter.

According to the Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA), athletes can only use injections during the Games, if they sign an 'Injection Declaration Form' within a day of its use, thus alerting the OCA about the usage of the syringe.

With India carrying a large contingent to the Asian Games, it will be up to the officials and the medical teams sent with the athletes, to make sure that the players adhere to the "no-needle" policy.

