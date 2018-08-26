Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India today, 26th August 2018

Sreeshankar is one of India's biggest medal prospects today

The seventh day of the 2018 Asian Games unfurled a positive outing for the Indian contingent at Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia as the country added four more medals to its tally in the form of one gold medal and three bronze medals to finish with 29 medals (7 gold, 5 silver, and 17 bronze) at the end of the day.

India's only gold medal on the day came in the form of a power-packed performance from Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who smashed the national record with a 20.75m throw in the shot put event. The 23-year old broke the six-year standing record of 20.69m that was held by Om Prakash Karhana.

The squash contingent of the Indian squad finished on a strong note as Dipika Palikkal clinched the bronze medal in the women's singles semifinal after falling 0-3 to Malaysia's Nicole David and so did Joshna Chinappa, who lost 1-3 to Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia while in the men's section of the squash semifinals, India's Saurav Ghoshal claimed the bronze medal after losing out in his semifinal as well.

However, all was not rosy for the Indians as the duo of Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy lost in the men's doubles Round of 16 in Badminton while Ashwini Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy were also knocked out after losing in their quarterfinal clash while the shooters had an off-day as well in the men's 25m Rapid fire pistol event.

Day 8 will play host to a number of athletes, who will be gunning to claim a medal and add to the Indian tally. Here are some athletes, who can be expected to emerge with a podium finish.

Hima Das - Women's 400m (Athletics)

The 18-year old, fresh from her exploits at the World Junior Athletics Championships where she won a gold medal was pipped to grab a medal in the Asian Games and she has indeed started on a right note, blazing through the qualifiers with a 51.00s performance, that saw her finish in second position overall.

Her qualifiers performance also broke the national record and the sprinter will hope she carries her momentum into the finals as well.

Muhammed Anas - Men's 400m (Athletics)

A specialist sprinter who enjoys competing in the 400m event, Anas is a gold medallist from the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneshwar and also created waves when he finished fourth overall at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to break the national record with a run of 45.31s, beating the previous record of 45.32s that was held by Anas himself.

In the qualifiers, Anas clocked a time of 45.63s to finish on top of the pack and managed to better it with a 45.30s run in the semifinals, smashing the national record yet again. With a good run of form behind him, Anas can be expected to clinch at least the gold or silver medal.

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m (Athletics)

A three-time Asian Championships medallist, Dutee will be taking part in the women's 100m semifinals, after finishing third at the end of the heats with a time of 11.38s. Most recently, the 22-year old sprinter finished third in the Asian Championships held in Bhubaneshwar and can be expected to bring home a medal in the finals, if she carries on her form into the semifinals and qualifies for the summit clash.

Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump (Athletics)

One of India's biggest prodigies in the field of athletics, long jumper Sreeshankar will be taking part in the finals of the men's long jump, after qualifying for the finals stage with an effort of 7.83 that placed him fourth on the overall standings at the end of the qualifiers.

Sreeshankar's tale is one for the masses, with the 18-year old missing out from a Commonwealth Games berth owing to appendicitis, only a few weeks after he leapt 7.99m to finish on top at the Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala.

Now, at the cusp of the finals, Sreeshanker is pipped to bring back at least one medal and given his recent run of form, is one of India's biggest medal prospects on the day.