Asian Games 2018: Sport Climber Shreya Nankar scores 93% in SSC board

The youngster will soon head out to Jakarta to take part in the 2018 Asian Games.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 19:00 IST 47 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shreya Nankar

What's the story?

Shreya Nakar, a sport climber, has scored 93% in her SSC board exams. The youngster has also been selected for the Asian Games 2018 in her discipline -- Sport Climbing.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are almost upon us. The Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang this time around and will go on for two weeks, ranging from August 18 till September 2.

Various new disciplines will be included on the Asian Games roster, such as Sport Climbing, BMX, and three versus three Basketball. The Indian athletes will look to build upon a great Commonwealth Games, as they take on Asia's best.

Heart of the matter

Shreya Nankar has disproved the old saying 'Jack of all, master of none' as she scored 93% in her SSC board examinations. The youngster is of Pune's Symbiosis Secondary School and will be heading out to Indonesia in the latter half of August.

An official release was taken out to shed light on Shreya's achievements, remarking her for practicing even when her exams were going on.

"She was asked to join the selection camp on 4th April 2018, immediately after SSC Board exams were over. She had to compete with the senior established players in open category at age of 15 years to qualify to represent India in the Asian Games. Thus, she was required to go to practice daily even when her examinations were going on.

"She practised daily for two to three hours during 29th February to 23rd March 2018 when she appeared for the examinations also. She came with flying colours at the climbing wall. She was the top-ranked player in the selection camp and was selected to represent India in Asian Games in the Combined Event and in the Speed Relay," said the official release regarding Shreya's achievement.

What's next?

The youngster has been very successful at junior levels and will hope to continue the same form in Jakarta. Hopefully, she will also be able to keep up her balancing act and maintain her studies alongside her career in sports.