Asian Games 2018: Who are the official mascots of the eighteenth edition of the pan-Asian games?

The three mascots of the Asian Games- Bhin Bhin, Atung, and Kaka

The eighteenth edition of the pan-Asian Games is right around the corner. The 2018 Asian Games will be coming to us from the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang, where athletes will go up against each other in a bid to be crowned the best in Asia.

For the first time in history, the Asian Games are being held across two cities. While Jakarta will be the centre of the Games, Palembang and surrounding areas will also lend their hands in ensuring that this edition is a memorable one.

Speaking of memorable, it is always the aim of the organizers to create an image, which can be easily associated with the event, in the present and the future. Mascots usually help with that. For example, few can forget when the 2008 Beijing Olympics brought us the Fuwa.

Keeping this in mind, the organizers of the 2018 Asian Games have produced three unique mascots, who represent the Indonesian heritage. The mascots also represent the different Indonesian region. They are as follows-

Bhin-Bhin

The Bird-of-Paradise, Bhin-Bhin (Credits: asiangames2018.id)

The first mascot of the 2018 Asian Games is a Bird-of-Paradise. The bird is usually found in the Eastern regions of Indonesia and is thus adorned with an Asmat Motif. The Bird Bhin-Bhin is from the Papuan region and symbolizes strategy and tactics.

Atung

The Bawean Deer, Atung (Credits: asiangames2018.id)

Next up is Atung. The Bawean Deer, as the name suggests, is from the Bawean region of Indonesia. Atung wears a batik parang sarong from Central Indonesian Region, which symbolizes speed and a 'never give up' spirit.

Kaka

The Javan Rhinoceros, Kaka (Credits: asiangames2018.id)

The third and final mascot of the 2018 Asian Games is the Javan Rhinoceros, Kaka. Originally named Ika, the rhinoceros wears a flower motif from Palembang's Songket Scraf. The Javan Rhinoceros is an endangered species, and the organizers are hoping for spreading the message through the mascot. His hometown is Ujung Kulon and he represents power.

Where do the three mascots of the Asian Games 2018 rank amongst all the mascots?