Asian Games 2023: 3 Indian shooters who can win Gold 

The Asian Games 2023 are on the horizon, and India's shooting contingent is gearing up for the challenge. The shooting events will take place at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre from September 24 to October 1.

For those following the action, Sony Liv will provide OTT streaming, while the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India will broadcast the events.

India's shooting team, consisting of 33 members, is led by Manu Bhaker, a Youth Olympic Games gold medalist; and Rudrankksh Patil, a former world champion. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the three Indian shooters who have the potential to clinch gold at the Asian Games 2023.

#1 Rudrankksh Patil is a leading contender to win gold at the Asian Games 2023

At just 19 years old, Rudrankksh Patil, hailing from Maharastra, is all set to make his debut at the Asian Games. He's already a strong contender for the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event.

In the ISSF World Championships held in October 2022, Rudrankksh Patil pulled off a remarkable feat by winning the gold medal, beating Italian shooter Danillo Sollazo.

In the lead-up to the Asian Games, Patil's skills have been on full display. He secured a gold medal in Cairo and a bronze medal in Bhopal at the ISSF World Cups, both in the 10m air rifle event. His remarkable journey continues as he aims for another successful outing on a major stage, carrying the hopes of his nation.

#2 Aishwary Pratap Singh

Aishwary Pratap Singh, a 22-year-old hailing from Madhya Pradesh, is gearing up with great enthusiasm for the upcoming Asian Games. In this prestigious event, he will be showcasing his skills in multiple categories, including the 10m Air Rifle, 50m Rifle 3-Position, and the Air Rifle mixed team competition.

Singh is a seasoned international competitor, having already represented India at the Tokyo Olympics. One standout moment was his impressive victory at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, where he proudly secured the gold medal.

Recently, Aishwary Pratap Singh's winning streak continued at the World University Games 2023, reaffirming his good form in the world of shooting.

What's remarkable is his consistency, especially in the 10m air rifle category. He not only clinched an individual gold but also contributed to the gold medal win for the 10m Air Rifle team at the World University Games in Chengdu. Aishwary's talent extends beyond just one category. He's proven himself in the challenging 50m Rifle 3 positions event as well.

#3 Manu Bhaker is hoping for a comeback at the Asian Games 2023

Manu Bhaker is hoping for a comeback at the Asian Games 2023 (PC: Sportskeeda)

Manu Bhaker had an amazing start to her shooting career in 2018 when she won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Argentina. She created history, as the first Indian shooter and female athlete to achieve this.

Bhaker's early achievements were incredible. At just 16, she won two gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup, becoming the youngest Indian to do so. In her first appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she won a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol event.

Now, on her comeback journey, Manu has regained her confidence. She won a gold medal at the University Games and is getting ready for the Asian Games.

With her determination, focus, and exceptional talent, she is a strong contender to win a medal in the 10m Air Pistol event. Recently, she continued her winning streak by securing another gold at the World University Games in 2023. This augurs well for her chances in Hangzhou.