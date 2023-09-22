Asian Games 2023: 3 Indian wrestlers who can win Gold

As the stage is set for the Asian Games 2023, the anticipation and excitement among wrestling enthusiasts in India are reaching a crescendo. The nation has produced a formidable contingent of athletes, and among them, three stand out as potential gold medalists in the wrestling arena. Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal, and Aman Sehrawat have been making waves in the world of wrestling, and their journey to glory at the Asian Games is eagerly awaited.

#1 Can Bajrang Punia retain his gold at the Asian Games 2023?

Bajrang Punia will hope to retain his gold at the Asian Games 2023 (PC: Sportskeeda)

Bajrang Punia, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, is undoubtedly one of India's finest wrestling talents. With an impressive track record that includes a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and multiple gold and silver medals at the Asian Championships, Bajrang has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the mat.

His game style is characterized by an innate ability to read his opponents. Bajrang's quick reflexes and agility make him a force to be reckoned with in the 65kg category. He has a knack for turning defense into offense, often capitalizing on his opponent's mistakes. His strategic approach to matches and his ability to adapt on the fly have earned him a reputation as a thinking wrestler.

In addition to his physical attributes, Bajrang's mental toughness sets him apart. He has shown resilience in high-pressure situations, as seen in his victory over Wales' Kane Charig at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Canada's Lachlan McNeil at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. With his extensive experience and consistent success, Bajrang Punia is undoubtedly a top contender for a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

#2 Antim Panghal is a sure-shot contender

Antim Panghal flying high in Indian Tri-colour (PC: Sportskeeda)

Antim Panghal, a rising star in Indian wrestling, has been making headlines for her remarkable achievements at a young age. At just 19 years old, she has already etched her name in history as India's first female wrestler to win a world U20 gold medal. Her recent victories at the 2022 Sofia and 2023 Amman championships in the 53kg category have showcased her exceptional talent and potential.

Antim's game style is characterized by her agility and versatility. As a freestyle wrestler, she excels in both offensive and defensive maneuvers. Her ability to move swiftly and react to her opponent's actions makes her a challenging competitor.

Moreover, Antim Panghal's bronze medal win at the World Wrestling Championships 2023 not only demonstrated her skill but also earned India an Olympic quota for Paris 2024. Her remarkable journey from winning a U20 gold to competing at the senior level speaks volumes about her potential to win gold at the Asian Games 2023.

#3 Aman Sehrawat will make strides at the Asian Games 2023

Aman Sehrawat, at just 19 years of age, is already being hailed as the best wrestler in Asia. His achievements in a short span of time are nothing short of spectacular. Winning titles at the World Cadet Championships, the 2023 Asian Championships, and the U-23 World Championships in 2022 and 2023 has firmly established his dominance in the sport.

Aman's approach to his games is marked by his relentless aggression and brute strength. His physical prowess is complemented by his tactical acumen, as he often outwits his rivals with well-planned moves.

In addition to his individual achievements, Aman Sehrawat's presence in the Indian wrestling contingent is a significant advantage. His consistent form and impressive performances make him a valuable asset for India's medal prospects at the Asian Games 2023.