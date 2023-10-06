Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from Day 12

Indian athletes continued their top form at Asian Games 2023 and won five more medals. India's tally stands at 86 after 12 days of action in Hangzhou. The Indian athletes won three gold medals across multiple sports on day 12 of Asian Games 2023.

Two out of the three gold medals came in archery events. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur finished first in the compound women’s team, while Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar clinched the gold medal in the compound men’s team competition.

The third gold medal was won by the duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the mixed doubles category of squash event at the Asian Games 2023.

Now that the 12th day of Asian Games 2023 has ended, here's a look at the three major talking points of the day.

#1 Indian archers continue to impress at Asian Games 2023

The Indian archers have had a memorable outing at the Asian Games so far. Earlier in Hangzhou, the team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale won a gold medal in the mixed event.

Today, Jyothi united forces with Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur to win a gold medal in the women's compound team event. In a thrilling final, India defeated Chinese Taipei by 230-229 to add a gold medal to their tally.

Ojas teamed up with Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar to defeat South Korea in the final by 235-230. The Indian archers scored the perfect 10 in 20 attempts out of the 24 attempts.

#2 Squash players won 2 medals for India at Asian Games 2023 today

Out of the five medals India won today, two came in the squash events. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category. In the men's division, Saurav Ghosal secured a silver medal.

Speaking of the gold medal win, Dipika and Harinder defeated the Malaysian duo of Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal by 11-10, 11-10 to win the final.

Saurav Ghosal went one-on-one with Eain Yow NG in the men's division final. The Indian squash player won the first game 11-9, but Eain bounced back with three game wins on the trot to win the gold medal.

Although Ghosal lost in the final, he managed to win his fifth medal in men's singles squash events at Asian Games. He won a silver medal in Incheon back in 2014, while he claimed the bronze in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

#3 Antim Panghal wins bronze medal on a disappointing day for Indian wrestlers

Fans had high hopes from Indian wrestlers today, but only Antim Panghal could manage a medal. Panghal won a bronze medal in the women's 53kg category. The 19-year-old female wrestler beat Mongolian wrestler Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to add a medal to India's tally at Asian Games 2023.

Narinder Cheema (Greco-Roman 97kg), Naveen (Greco-Roman 130kg), Pooja Gehlot (freestyle 50kg) and Mansi Ahlawat (freestyle 57kg) were the other wrestlers in action today. However, they could not win any medals.