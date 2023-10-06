Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from Day 13

Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 is in the history books. India made history as the athletes have confirmed at least 100 medals at the continental meet. The Indian athletes have won 95 medals so far in Hangzhou, while at least five medals will be added to the tally tomorrow.

Speaking of India's performance at the Asian Games 2023 today, the Indian men's hockey won the gold medal by defeating Japan 5-1 in the final. Harmanpreet Singh shone with two goals for the Indian team.

The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty confirmed a medal for India in badminton by qualifying for the final. HS Prannoy won a bronze medal in the men's singles event of badminton.

In total, India won eight medals at the Asian Games 2023 today - one gold medal, two silver medals, and five bronze medals. Here's a look at the top three talking points from Day 13 of the continental meet.

#1 Indian hockey team wins gold medal at Asian Games 2023

The biggest talking point of the day was the gold medal win of the Indian men's hockey team. Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals, while Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Abhishek hit one goal each to help the Indian team record a 5-1 win against Japan.

India were undefeated en route to the final in the men's hockey tournament. They had also recorded a 4-2 win against Japan in the group stage. The Indian side improved their performance in the final and finished with a 5-1 scoreline to clinch the gold medal.

Along with the gold medal, India also secured a place in the men's hockey event of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Notably, this was India's 22nd gold medal at Asian Games 2023.

#2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secure a medal for India at Asian Games 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-12 in the semifinals of the men's doubles badminton event at the Asian Games. With this win, the Indian duo has confirmed at least a silver medal for India. Their final match is against Korean shuttlers Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu.

Apart from a silver medal, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has also confirmed a world number one ranking in the men's doubles category of badminton. Notably, this is the first time an Indian duo has progressed to the badminton men's doubles final at the Asian Games since 1962.

#3 Women's regu sepaktakraw team wins historic medal at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's athletes won a medal in regu sepaktakraw for the first time in Asian Games history. Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, and Chaoba Devi Oinam made the nation proud by winning a bronze medal in the team event.

In case you didn't know, sepaktakraw is also known as foot volleyball. They finished second in the group, with a win over China and a defeat against Vietnam, but the Indian side lost against Thailand to settle for a bronze medal.