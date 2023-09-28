Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from Day 4

Indian athletes won a total of eight medals at Asian Games 2023 today. The shooters impressed the most by winning seven medals, including two gold medals.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra won the silver medal for India in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh then made the nation proud by finishing first in the Women's 25m pistol team.

Samra and Chouksey also won medals in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual event. While Samra seized the gold by topping the charts, Chouksey won the bronze medal.

Apart from the seven medals in shooting, India also won one bronze medal in sailing. Vishnu Saravanan attained the third spot in the Men's Dinghy ILCA7 event.

We will now look at the top three talking points from the fourth day of Asian Games 2023.

#1 Shooters take India's medal tally past 20 at Asian Games 2023

The Indian team won seven medals in shooting today, two of them being gold. The team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh secured a gold for India in the Women's 25m pistol team event. India beat China by a small margin of three points to finish first. The Indian team finished with a combined score of 1759.

China won the silver medal with a total of 1756, while South Korea earned a bronze medal with a score of 1742.

Sift Kaur Samra won the second gold medal of the day for India. She achieved a world and Asian Games record score of 469.6 points in the Women's 50m rifle 3 position event. She also won a silver medal along with Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Apart from the two gold medals, India won a silver medal in Women's 25m pistol thanks to Esha Singh, a silver medal in Men's skeet for Anantjeet Singh Naruka, a bronze for Ashi Chouksey in Women's 50m rifle 3 position, and a bronze for the Men's skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa.

#2 Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze medal at Asian Games 2023

Fans had high hopes for Vishnu Saravanan, and the sailor did not disappoint as he won a bronze medal in the Men's dinghy ICLA7 event. It was India's first ever medal in this event.

Saravanan finished with a net score of 34 points after 11 races to attain the third spot in the leaderboard. The two sailors who finished ahead of him were South Korea's Jeemin HA (33 points) and Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo (26 points).

#3 India men's team has a mixed day in squash at Asian Games 2023

The Indian men's team lost to Pakistan by 1-2 in the squash competition earlier today. Abhay Singh lost the first match, but Saurav Ghosal's win took the game into a decider. Mahesh Mangaonkar then lost against Iqbal Nasir in a close battle as Pakistan secured a win.

The Indian men's team bounced back later in the day by recording a 3-0 win against Kuwait. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team defeated Nepal and Macao in group stage matches.