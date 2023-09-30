Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from day 6

Day 6 of Asian Games 2023 is in the history books. India climbed to fourth place in the medal tally by winning eight medals on day six of the competition, two of them being gold medals.

Palak Gulia finished first in the women's 10m air pistol shooting event. The second gold medal of the day was also won by the shooters for India. Swapnil Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Apart from the two gold medals, India won four silver and two bronze medals on Day 6 of Asian Games 2023. India's tally currently stands at 33 medals - eight gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 13 bronze medals.

Only China, Japan and South Korea are ahead of India in the medal tally. However, all three nations have a considerable lead over India. Nevertheless, it was an eventful day for Indians, and here's a look at the top three talking points of the day.

#1 Indian shooters make the nation day proud again on Day 6 of Asian Games 2023

Indian shooters have won multiple medals in this edition of Asian Games. Palak Gulia and the Indian men's 50m rifle 3 positions team each won a gold medal in shooting.

Speaking of the 17-year-old Gulia's performance, she set a new Asian Games record of 242.1 points. She secured a lead from the 12th shot and ended up winning the competition.

India also won the silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol. 18-year-old Esha Singh finished behind compatriot Palak Gulia. Esha scored 239.7 points to secure a silver medal. Also, the team of Palak, Esha and Divya TS finished second to win a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol shooting team event.

In the men's division, the team of Swapnil Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions shooting team event. The Indian trio scored 1769 points to set a new record. Aishwary also won a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual event with a score of 459.7.

#2 Indian women's team wins bronze medal in squash at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's squash team added a bronze medal to the nation's tally at Asian Games 2023. The quartet of Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna and Dipika Pallikal lost 1-2 in the semifinals against Hong Kong. Losing semifinalists win a bronze medal in the squash team event, earning India a medal.

Another Indian athlete to win a bronze medal yesterday was Kiran Baliyan. She finished third in the women's shot put event with a throw of 17.36 m.

#3 Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win a silver medal at Asian Games 2023

India's men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost against Chinese Taipei duo Jason Jung and Yu-hsiou Hsu. The Chinese Taipei pair defeated the Indian duo 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 12 minutes to win the gold medal.

Elsewhere, India secured another medal in tennis. The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have qualified for the final. They defeated Uzbekistan’s Akgul Amanmuradova and Maksim Shin 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash against Chinese Taipei's Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the final.