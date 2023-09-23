Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Schedule: India Events, Fixtures and Timings for 24th September

India got off to a strong start on September 23 of the Asian Games, with the men's and women's table tennis teams advancing to the round of 16.
The women's team demolished Nepal 3-0 without dropping a single game, while the men's team managed the same feat against Tajikistan.
In their pre-quarterfinals on the 24th of September, the women's team will fight Thailand, while the men's team takes on Kazakhstan.
Multiple sailors from India also advanced to the next round of their respective events.
Day one of the Asiad will see Indians in action across multiple events. One of the most important matches will be the women's cricket semifinal, where India will face off against Bangladesh to secure a medal.
India will have athletes contending for medals in rowing and wushu.
Asian Games 2023: India’s schedule on September 24
This is what the day will look like for Indian athletes on the 24th of September in Hangzhou.