Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Schedule: India Events, Fixtures and Timings for 24th September

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Sep 23, 2023 21:50 IST
The Indian women
The Indian women's cricket team will battle Bangladesh for a spot in the finals

India got off to a strong start on September 23 of the Asian Games, with the men's and women's table tennis teams advancing to the round of 16.

The women's team demolished Nepal 3-0 without dropping a single game, while the men's team managed the same feat against Tajikistan.

In their pre-quarterfinals on the 24th of September, the women's team will fight Thailand, while the men's team takes on Kazakhstan.

Multiple sailors from India also advanced to the next round of their respective events.

Day one of the Asiad will see Indians in action across multiple events. One of the most important matches will be the women's cricket semifinal, where India will face off against Bangladesh to secure a medal.

India will have athletes contending for medals in rowing and wushu.

Asian Games 2023: India’s schedule on September 24

This is what the day will look like for Indian athletes on the 24th of September in Hangzhou.

SportEventRoundTime (IST)Indians in action
BoxingWomen’s 54kgRound of 1611:45 AMPreeti Pawar
BoxingWomen’s 50kgRound of 324:30 PMNikhat Zareen
CricketWomen's teamSemi-final6:30 AMIndian Team
ChessMen’s IndividualRounds 1 and 212:30 PM OnwardsVidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi
ChessWomen’s IndividualRounds 1 and 212:30 PM OnwardsKoneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli
EsportsFC OnlineRound of 32 and bracket matches8:00 AM OnwardsCharanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka
FootballWomen's teamFirst Round Group B1:30 PMIndian Team
FootballMen's TeamFirst Round Group A5:00 PMIndian Team
FencingMen’s Foil IndividualMultiple rounds6:30 AM OnwardsDev and Bibish Kathiresan
FencingWomen's Epee IndividualMultiple rounds10:00 AM OnwardsEna Arora and Taniksha Khatri
HockeyMen's TeamPreliminary Round - Pool A8:45 AMIndian Team
Rugby SevensWomen's TeamPool F10:00 AMIndian Team
Rugby SevensWomen's TeamPool F3:35 PMIndian Team
RowingWomen’s lightweight double scullsFinal B6:30 AMKiran, Anshika Bharti
RowingWomen’s coxless fourFinal A8:20 AMAswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani
RowingMen’s lightweight double scullsFinal A7:10 AMArjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh
RowingMen’s double scullsFinal A8:00 AMParminder Singh, Satnam Singh
RowingMen coxless pairFinal A8:40 AMBabu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram
RowingMen’s coxed eightFinal A9:00 AMCharanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar
SailingMultiple Events-8:30 AM Onwards-
ShootingWomen's 10m Air RifleQualification, Individual Final, Team Finals6:00 AM OnwardsAshi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
ShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire PistolQualification Phase 16:30 AM OnwardsAnish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh
SwimmingMen's 100m FreestyleHeats and Finals7:30 AM OnwardsAnand AS, Tanish George Matthew
SwimmingMen's 100M BackstrokeHeats and Finals7:30 AM OnwardsSriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil
SwimmingWomen's 4x100m Freestyle RelayHeats and Finals7:30 AM OnwardsJanhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma
TennisMen's DoublesRound 19:30 AM OnwardsIndian Team
TennisMen's SinglesRound 19:30 AM OnwardsSumit Nagal
Table TennisWomen's TeamRound of 167:30 AMIndian Team
Table TennisMen's TeamRound of 169:30 AMIndian Team
VolleyballMen's TeamClassification 1st to 6th12:00 PMIndian Team
WushuMen's ChangquanFinals6:30 AMAnjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam
WushuMen’s 56kg1/8 Final5:00 PM5:00 PM Onwards
WushuWomen's TaijiquanFinal7:45 AMLamgu Mepung
WushuWomen's TaijijianFinal12:00 PMLamgu Mepung

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
