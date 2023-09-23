Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Schedule: India Events, Fixtures and Timings for 24th September

India got off to a strong start on September 23 of the Asian Games, with the men's and women's table tennis teams advancing to the round of 16.

The women's team demolished Nepal 3-0 without dropping a single game, while the men's team managed the same feat against Tajikistan.

In their pre-quarterfinals on the 24th of September, the women's team will fight Thailand, while the men's team takes on Kazakhstan.

Multiple sailors from India also advanced to the next round of their respective events.

Day one of the Asiad will see Indians in action across multiple events. One of the most important matches will be the women's cricket semifinal, where India will face off against Bangladesh to secure a medal.

India will have athletes contending for medals in rowing and wushu.

Asian Games 2023: India’s schedule on September 24

This is what the day will look like for Indian athletes on the 24th of September in Hangzhou.

Sport Event Round Time (IST) Indians in action Boxing Women’s 54kg Round of 16 11:45 AM Preeti Pawar Boxing Women’s 50kg Round of 32 4:30 PM Nikhat Zareen Cricket Women's team Semi-final 6:30 AM Indian Team Chess Men’s Individual Rounds 1 and 2 12:30 PM Onwards Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi Chess Women’s Individual Rounds 1 and 2 12:30 PM Onwards Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli Esports FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches 8:00 AM Onwards Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka Football Women's team First Round Group B 1:30 PM Indian Team Football Men's Team First Round Group A 5:00 PM Indian Team Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Multiple rounds 6:30 AM Onwards Dev and Bibish Kathiresan Fencing Women's Epee Individual Multiple rounds 10:00 AM Onwards Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri Hockey Men's Team Preliminary Round - Pool A 8:45 AM Indian Team Rugby Sevens Women's Team Pool F 10:00 AM Indian Team Rugby Sevens Women's Team Pool F 3:35 PM Indian Team Rowing Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B 6:30 AM Kiran, Anshika Bharti Rowing Women’s coxless four Final A 8:20 AM Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani Rowing Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A 7:10 AM Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Rowing Men’s double sculls Final A 8:00 AM Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh Rowing Men coxless pair Final A 8:40 AM Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram Rowing Men’s coxed eight Final A 9:00 AM Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar Sailing Multiple Events - 8:30 AM Onwards - Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification, Individual Final, Team Finals 6:00 AM Onwards Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Phase 1 6:30 AM Onwards Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle Heats and Finals 7:30 AM Onwards Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew Swimming Men's 100M Backstroke Heats and Finals 7:30 AM Onwards Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil Swimming Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats and Finals 7:30 AM Onwards Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma Tennis Men's Doubles Round 1 9:30 AM Onwards Indian Team Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 9:30 AM Onwards Sumit Nagal Table Tennis Women's Team Round of 16 7:30 AM Indian Team Table Tennis Men's Team Round of 16 9:30 AM Indian Team Volleyball Men's Team Classification 1st to 6th 12:00 PM Indian Team Wushu Men's Changquan Finals 6:30 AM Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam Wushu Men’s 56kg 1/8 Final 5:00 PM 5:00 PM Onwards Wushu Women's Taijiquan Final 7:45 AM Lamgu Mepung Wushu Women's Taijijian Final 12:00 PM Lamgu Mepung