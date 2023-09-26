Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India Schedule Today, Match List on September 27

The Indian contingent is all set to take the field on Wednesday, September 24 at the Asian Games 2023. They won three medals on Day 3, which included two from sailing and one from equestrian.

India won a total of 13 medals in three days at the 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023. With the Indian contingent eyeing 100+ medals from the event, they need to push themselves harder to get past the 100 mark at the Asiad 2023.

The Indian contingent will be in action across multiple events on the 4th day of the event. They will compete across 18 sports, including a minimum of six medal events.

The sports India will be competing in are equestrian, gymnastics, basketball, hockey, wushu, esports, shooting, 3x3 basketball, fencing, chess, boxing, cycling, handball, sailing, tennis, squash, swimming, and table tennis.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (27th September) - Day 4

EQUESTRIAN

5:30 IST: Dressage Individual Intermediate I - Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Anush Agarwalla

3x3 BASKETBALL

12:10 IST: Men's Round Robin Pool C - India vs Macao

16:55 IST: Women's Round Robin Pool A - India vs China

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

12:30 IST: Women's All-Around Final - Pranati Nayak

BASKETBALL

17:30 IST: Women's Preliminary Round Group A - India vs Indonesia

BOXING

13:15 IST: Men's 57-63.6Kg Preliminaries Round of 16 - Shiva Thapa

13:30 IST: Men's 80-92Kg Preliminaries Round of 16 - Sanjeet

CHESS

12:30 IST - Men's & Women's Individual Round 8 - Arjun Kumar Erigaisi, Vidit Gujarathi, Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy.

14:30 IST - Men's & Women's Individual Round 9 - Arjun Kumar Erigaisi, Vidit Gujarathi, Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy.

CYCLING

7:30 IST - Men's Sprint Qualifying - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatochoongo

7:56 IST - Women's Keirin First Round Heat 1 - Shushikala Agashe

8:02 IST - Women's Keirin First Round Heat 2 - Triyasha Paul

ESPORTS

11:30 IST - League of Legends Quarter-Final 4 - India vs Vietnam

FENCING

6:30 IST - Men's Foil Team Table of 16 - India vs Singapore

10:30 IST - Women's Épée Team Table of 16 - India vs Jordan

HANDBALL

16:30 IST - Women's Preliminary Round Group B - India vs Hong Kong

HOCKEY

10:15 IST - Women's Preliminary Pool A - India vs Singapore

SAILING

8:30 IST onwards - Multiple Events

SHOOTING

6:30 IST - Skeet-50 Men's Qualification (Phase 2) -Angad Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

6:30 IST - Skeet-50 Team Men (Phase 2) - India (Angad Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka)

6:30 IST - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification - Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Samra.

6:30 IST - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women - India (Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Samra)

6:30 IST - Skeet Women's Qualification Stage 2 - Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

6:30 IST - Skeet-50 Team Women (Phase 2) - India (Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon)

6:30 IST - 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

6:30 IST - 25m Pistol Team Women Rapid - India (Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker)

SQUASH

7:30 IST - Men's Team Pool A - India vs Kuwait

7:30 IST - Women's Team Pool B - India vs Nepal

14:00 IST - Women's Team Pool B - India vs Macao

16:30 IST - Men's Team Pool A - India vs Pakistan

SWIMMING

After 7:30 IST - Women's 100m Butterfly Heat 2 - Nina Venkatesh

After 7:58 IST - Women's 100m Backstroke Heat 3 - Maana Patel

After 8:12 IST - Men's 200m Freestyle Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj

After 8:12 IST - Men's 200m Freestyle Heat 4 - Tanish Mathew

8:34 IST - Women's 100m Backstroke Heat 1 - Lineysha

TABLE TENNIS

13:30 IST - Men's Doubles Round of 64 - Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar

15:50 IST - Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sathiyan G/Manika Batra

16:25 IST - Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula

TENNIS

Not Before 10:00 IST - Men's Single Quarterfinal Match 1 - Sumit Nagal

Not Before 13:00 IST - Men's Doubles Quarterfinal Match 4 - India (Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan)

Not Before 10:00 IST - Women's Singles Quarterfinal - Ankita Raina

Not Before 13:30 IST - Mixed Doubles Round 3 - India (Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna)

Not Before 13:00 IST - Mixed Doubles Round 3 - India (Yuki Bhambri/Ankita Raina)

WUSHU

6:30 IST - Men's Daoshu Final - Rohit Jadhav

12:00 IST - Men's Gunshu Final - Rohit Jadhav

After 17:00 IST - Women's 60kg Semifinal - Roshibina Devi Naorem