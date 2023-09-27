Asian Games 2023 Day 5: India Schedule Today, Match List on September 28

India are all set to compete on Thursday, September 28 at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent won a total of 8 medals on the 4th day of the competition, which included three silver, three bronze, and a couple of gold medals.

The Indian contingent is all set to take the field across 14 sports, including equestrian, shooting, squash, hockey, badminton, tennis, table tennis, gymnastics, wushu, football, golf, swimming, cycling, and boxing.

They will compete in a minimum of five medal events on Thursday.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (28th September) - Day 5

Golf

4:00 AM: Women's Individual Round 1 - Aditi Ashok, Sharath Urs & Avani Prashanth

4:00 AM: Women's Team Round 1 - India (Aditi Ashok, Sharath Urs & Avani Prashanth)

8:00 AM: Men's Individual Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Chawrasi, Khalin Joshi & Shubhankar Sharma

8:00 AM: Men's Team Round 1 - India (Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Chawrasi, Khalin Joshi & Shubhankar Sharma)

Shooting

6:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification - Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema & Sarabjot Singh

6:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Team Men - India (Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema & Sarabjot Singh)

6:30 AM: Skeet Mixed Team's Qualification - India (Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon

Squash

10:00 AM: Women's Team Pool B - Malaysia vs India

1:30 PM: Men's Team Pool A - India vs Nepal

Equestrian

12:30 PM: Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle - Hriday Vipul Chheda & Anush Agarwalla

Football

5:00 PM: Men's (Round of 16) - India vs Saudi Arabia

Badminton

6:30 AM: Women's Team (Round of 16) - India vs Mongolia

Gymnastics

Post 12:00 PM: Women's Vault Final - Pranati Nayak

Table Tennis

7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles (Round of 16) - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (India) vs Zhe Yu Clarence Chew/Jain Zeng (Singapore)

7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles (Round of 16) - Phakpoom Sanguansin/Orawan Paranang Orawa (Thailand vs Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula (India)

8:30 AM: Women's Singles (Round of 32) - Sreeja Akula (India) vs Songgyong Pyon (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)

9:15 AM: Women's Singles (Round of 32) - Manika Batra (India) vs Nabita Shrestha (Nepal)

10:00 AM: Men's Doubles (Round of 32) - Moosa Munsif Ahmed/Mohamed Shaffan Ismail (Maldives) vs Manush Shah Utpalbhai/Manav Vikash Thakkar (India)

10:35 AM: Men's Doubles (Round of 32) - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir/Ser-od Ganhuyang (Mongolia)

1:30 PM: Women's Doubles (Round of 32) - Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale (India) vs Ngoc Tran Mai/Nga Nguyen Thi (Vietnam)

2:05 PM: Women's Doubles (Round of 32) - Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) vs Anastassiya Lavrova/Zauresh Aksheva (Kazakhstan)

2:40 PM: Men's Singles (Round of 32) - Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) vs Mohamed Shaffan Ismail (Maldives)

3:25 PM: Men's Singles (Round of 32) - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) vs Turki Lafi H Almutairi (Saudi Arabia)

Cycling Track

7:30 AM: Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 - Niraj Kumar

Boxing

12:00 PM: Women's 57-60kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Hadeel Ghazwan S Ashour (Saudi Arabia) vs Jaismine (India)

5:30 PM: Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Tomoya Tsuboi (Japan) vs Deepak (India)

6:45 PM: Men's 63.5-71kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Nishant Dev (India) vs Phouc Tung Bui (Vietnam)

Hockey

6:15 PM: Men's Pool A - Japan vs India

Swimming

9:05 AM: Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Heat 1) - India

After 8:51 AM: Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay (Heat 2) - India

After 7:40 AM: Men's 50m Butterfly (Heat 5) - Virdhawal Vikram Khade

After 7:30 AM: Women's 50m Freestyle (Heat 2) - Shivangi Sarma

5:46 PM: Men's 800m Freestyle (Fast Heat) - Aryan Nehra & Kushagra Rawat

Wushu

Post 7:00 AM: Women's 60kg Final - Roshibina Devi Naoram (India) vs Xiaowei Wu (China)

Tennis

Not before 2:00 PM: Men's Doubles Semi-Final (Match 2) - Republic of Korea vs India

Post 2:00 PM: Men's Doubles Quarter-Final (Match 4) - Kazakhstan vs India