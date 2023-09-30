Asian Games 2023 Day 8: India Schedule Today, Match List on October 1

Several players from the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 8 at the Asian Games 2023. Day 7 saw India winning five medals to take their current medal tally to 38.

The Indian contingent will compete in a minimum of 18 sports on the eighth day of the competition. They might compete in a few more sports, which will be confirmed once the schedule for those sports is released.

The Sports are Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Chess, Weightlifting, Squash, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Basketball, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Roller Skating, Gymnastics, Equestrian, Golf, Hockey, Kurash and Sepak Takraw.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (1st October) - Day 8

Archery:

6:30 AM: Recurve Men's Individual Qualification Round - Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara

6:30 AM: Compound Women's Individual Qualification Round - Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Aditi Swami

11:50 AM: Compound Men's Individual Qualification Round - Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravid Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan

11:50 AM: Recurve Women's Individual Qualification Round - Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat.

Athletics:

7:10 AM: Women's 200m Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji

8:06 AM: Men's 200m Round 1 - Amlan Borgohain

4:30 PM: Men's Shot Put Final - Sahib Singh, Tajinderpal Singh Toor

4:40 PM: Men's Long Jump Final - Jeswin Johnson, Murali Sreeshankar

4:45 PM: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

5:35 PM: Women's Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia

5:50 PM: Women's 1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, Deeksha

6:00 PM: Men's 1500m Final - Jinson Johnson, Ajay Kumar Saroj

6:45 PM: Women's 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

Badminton:

2:30 PM: Men's Team Gold Medal Match - India vs China

Basketball:

5:30 PM: Women's Preliminary Round Group A - India vs China

Boxing:

11:45 AM: Women's 54-57Kg Quarterfinal - (IND) Parveen vs (UZB) Sitora Turdibekova

12:30 PM: Women's 57-60Kg Quarterfinal - (IND) Jaismine vs (PRK) Ungyong Won

4:30 PM: Women's 45-50Kg Semifinal - (IND) Nikhat Zareen vs (THA) Chuthamat Raksat

Canoe Sprint:

7:00 AM: Women's Canoe Single 200m - Megha Pradeep

7:26 AM: Women's Kayak Single 500m Heat - Soniya Devi Phairembam

Chess:

12:30 PM: Men's & Women's Team Round 3

Equestrian:

5:30 AM: Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Kishor Deshpande, Vivek Ashish Limaye

Golf:

4:00 AM: Women's Individual Round 4: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth

Hockey:

1:30 PM: Preliminary Women's Pool A - India vs Republic of Korea

Kurash:

After 7:00 AM: Men's -81Kg Round of 16 - (IND) Aditya Sanjay Dhopaokar vs (AFG) Hassan Baiqara Rassoli

Sepaktakraw:

7:30 AM: Women's Quadrant Preliminary (Group B) - India vs Lao

11:30 AM: Men's Quadrant Preliminary (Group B) - Japan vs India

12:30 PM: Women's Quadrant Preliminary (Group B) - China vs India

Squash:

8:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Pool A - India vs Republic of Korea

10:00 AM: Mixed Doubles Pool D - India vs Philippines

1:30 PM: Men's Singles Round of 32 - Jonathan Reyes (Philippines) vs Mahesh Mangaonkar (India)

1:30 PM: Mixed Doubles Pool A - India vs Pakistan

3:00 PM: Mixed Doubles Pool D - India vs Pakistan

Volleyball:

4:30 PM: Women's Preliminary Round Pool A - People's Republic of China vs India

The schedule for Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Roller Skating, Gymnastics, and a few other sports are not out yet.