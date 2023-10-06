Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 13, October 6

India won a total of nine medals on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023. On Friday, October 6, India clinched one gold, two silver, and seven bronze medals. Overall, India have amassed 95 medals (22 gold, 34 silver, and 39 bronze).

India won two of their three medals in archery on Friday after the women’s and men’s teams finished on the podium. The women’s team, comprising Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur, won the bronze medal after defeating Vietnam.

Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tushar Shelke settled for silver after losing to South Korea in the men’s final. HS Prannoy won the bronze medal in the men’s singles after losing in the semi-final.

India had a decent day in wrestling, bringing home three medals. Kiran won the bronze medal in the Women's freestyle 76kg event after beating Ariunjargal Ganbat of Thailand.

Sonam clinched bronze in the women's freestyle 62kg after getting the better of China's Jia Long. Aman brought India another medal in wrestling after winning bronze following his 11-0 win over Minghu Liu of China.

India won a medal in Sepaktakraw after the women’s regu team settled for silver. In bridge, the Indian men’s team comprising Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Raju Tolani, and Ajay Khare, settled for silver after losing 12-17 to Hong Kong in the final.

The Indian men’s hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, won the gold medal. They finished on top of the podium after beating Japan 5-1 in the final. Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front after he successfully converted two penalty corners.

Manpreet Kaur helped India open their account with a goal in the 25th. Amit Rohidas and Abhishek scored in the 36th and 48th minute, respectively. On Day 14, India will be looking to take their medals tally to 100.

List of all winners on Day 13 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Archery Women’s recurve team Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur Bronze Archery Men’s recurve team Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke Silver Badminton Men’s singles HS Prannoy Bronze Wrestling Women's freestyle 76kg Kiran Bronze Wrestling Women's freestyle 62kg Sonam Bronze Wrestling Men's 57kg Freestyle Aman Bronze Sepaktakraw Women's regu India Bronze Bridge Men's team India Silver Hockey Men’s hockey India Gold