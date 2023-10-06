Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 12: Archery compound team shines with twin golds, history for mixed doubles squash 

On Day 12 of the Asian Games 2023, the India men's and women's compound teams added gold medals in archery to the country's record-breaking tally at the event.
The women's team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur, edged Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, the men's team, with the trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar, defeated heavyweights South Korea 235-230 in the final.
The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu became the first Indian pair to win a gold in the squash mixed doubles event after registering straight set wins against Malaysia with identical scores of 11-10.
However, squash flagbearer Saurav Ghosal couldn't add a second gold to India's tally in the 19th Asian Games. The 37-year-old lost to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 in the men's singles final to settle with the silver.
Wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal got the better of Tokyo Olympic medallist Bat-Ochir Bolortuya 3-1 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 53kg. Antim's compatriots Pooja Gehlot, Mansi Ahlawat, and Naveen lost their respective bronze medal games.
The Indian women's hockey team was thrashed by host China 4-0 in the semi-final. The Savita Punia-led side will face Japan in the bronze medal match on Saturday, October 7.
HS Prannoy came from behind against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 2-1 in the men's singles quarterfinal to confirm his place in the semifinals and assure India a medal. The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty comfortably defeated Joo Jie NGE and Prajogo Johann of Singapore to reach the semis.
Meanwhile, 2018 Asian Games silver medallist PV Sindhu was knocked out by home shuttler HE Bingjiao in straight games in the women's quarterfinals.
The Indian men's kabaddi team topped Group A following comprehensive wins against Japan (56-30) and Chinese Taipei (50-27) to set up a meeting with Pakistan in the semi-finals.
India's results at Asian Games 2023 on October 3
Archery
Compound Women's Team Quarterfinal
India 231-220 Hong Kong, China
Compound Women's Team Semifinal
India 233-219 Indonesia
Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match
India 230-229 Chinese Taipei
Compound Men's Team Quarterfinal
Bhutan 221-235 India
Compound Men's Team Semifinal
Chinese 224-235 India
Compound Men's Team Gold Medal Match
Republic of Korea 230-235 India
Sepaktakraw
Men's Regu Preliminary Group B
Thailand 2-0 India
Women's Regu Preliminary Group A
India 0-2 Vietnam
Men's Regu Preliminary Group B
India 0-2 Philippines
Women's Regu Preliminary Group A
India 2-1 China
Roller Skating
Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary
Merlin Dhanam - 12th (5.127)
Shreyasi Joshi - 13th (5.538)
Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary
Jinesh Satyan - 13th (4.666)
Vishvesh Ganesh - 16th (4.983)
Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Eighth Final Group 1
Vishvesh Ganesh 0-2 Pin-Ruei Huang
Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Eighth Final Group 4
Jinesh Satyan 0-2 Zhang Hao
Canoe Slalom
Men's Canoe Heats 1st
Vishal Kewat - 11th (144.09)
Women's Kayak Heats 1st
Shikha Chouhan - 7th (192.27)
Men's Kayak Heats 1st
Hitesh Kewat - 10th (116.24)
Shubham Kewat - 11th (139.96)
Men's Canoe Heats 2nd
Vishal Kewat - 4th (131.14)
Women's Kayak Heats 2nd
Shikha Chouhan - 3rd (153.83)
Men's Kayak Heats 2nd
Hitesh Kewat - 3rd (119.03)
Shubham Kewat - 4th (122.98)
Squash
Mixed Doubles Final
Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 2-0 Aifa Azman/Mohammad Syafiq (11-10, 11-10)
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Saurav Ghosal 1-3 Ng Eain Yow (11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11)
Athletics
Men's Marathon Final
Man Singh - 8th (2:16:59)
Belliappa Appachangada Bo - 12th (2:20:52)
Sport Climbing
Men's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Boulder
Bharath Stephen - 9th (69.7)
Aman Verma - 13th (64.8)
Women's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Boulder
Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 17th (44.3)
Shivani Charak - 18th (39.8)
Men's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Lead
Aman Verma - 7th (54)
Bharath Stephen - (28.1)
Women's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Lead
Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 11th (7.1)
Shivani Charak - 18th (6.1)
Bridge
Men's Team Final Session 1
India 32-55 Hong Kong, China
Men's Team Final Session 2
Hong Kong, China 46-29 India
Men's Team Final Session 3
Hong Kong, China 28-30 India
Badminton
Women's Singles Quarterfinal
PV Sindhu 0-2 HE Bingjiao (16-21, 12-21)
Men's Singles Quarterfinal
HS Prannoy 2-1 Lee Zii Jia (16-21, 23-21, 20-22)
Men's Doubles Quarterfinal
Joo Jie NGE/Prajogo Johann 0-2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (7-21, 9-21)
Ju-Jitsu
Men - 62kg Elimination Round of 32
Kamal Singh 0-2 Shyhberdi Rahmanov
Men - 62kg Elimination Round of 32
Tarun Yadav 0-7 Kan van Thang
Women -48kg Elimination Round of 32
Odgerel Batbayar 11-0 Navya Pandey
Women -48kg Elimination Round of 16
Anwesha Deb 0-50 Guanshan Wu
Kabaddi
Men's Team Group A - Game 8
India 50 - 27 Chinese Taipei
Men's Team Group A - Game 10
Japan 30 - 56
Hockey
Women's Semifinal
India 0-4 China
Chess
Men's Team Round 7
India 2.5 - 1.5 Vietnam
Women's Team Round 7
Kazakhstan 2.0-2.0 India
Soft Tennis
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group A Match 1
Chinese Taipei 5-1 India
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 1
Republic of Korea 5-0 India
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 4
Chinese Taipei 5-0 India
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 5
India 5-3 Phillippines
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group A Match 2
India 3-5 Philippines
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final
Antim Panghal 11-0 Jasmina Immaeva
Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Final
Pooja Gehlot 5-1 Tsogt-Ochiryn Namuuntsetseg
Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Final
Akari Fujinami 6-0 Antim Panghal
Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final
Tsugumi Sakurai 5-2 Mansi
Women's Freestyle 53kg Repechage Round1
Antim Panghal advanced to the next round with no competitor against her.
Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage Round1
Jeongae Bark 0-2 Mansi
Women's Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Match
Aktenge Keunimjaeva 9-2 Pooja Gehlot
Women's Freestyle 53kg Bronze Medal Match
Antim Panghal 3-1 Bat-Ochir Bolortuya
Women's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match
Mansi 0-2 Laylokhon Sobirova
Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final
Pooja Gehlot 10-0 Manlika Eslati
Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal
Pooja Gehlot 0-10 Remina Yoshimoto
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 Final
Lee Seyeol 3-1 Narinder Cheema
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage Round 1
Naveen 9-0 Loh Timothy Yu
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal Match
Naveen 1-5 Kor Kim Minseok
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 Final
Naveen 0-3 Meng Lingzhe