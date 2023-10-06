Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 12: Archery compound team shines with twin golds, history for mixed doubles squash 

On Day 12 of the Asian Games 2023, the India men's and women's compound teams added gold medals in archery to the country's record-breaking tally at the event.

The women's team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur, edged Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, the men's team, with the trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar, defeated heavyweights South Korea 235-230 in the final.

The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu became the first Indian pair to win a gold in the squash mixed doubles event after registering straight set wins against Malaysia with identical scores of 11-10.

However, squash flagbearer Saurav Ghosal couldn't add a second gold to India's tally in the 19th Asian Games. The 37-year-old lost to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 in the men's singles final to settle with the silver.

Wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal got the better of Tokyo Olympic medallist Bat-Ochir Bolortuya 3-1 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 53kg. Antim's compatriots Pooja Gehlot, Mansi Ahlawat, and Naveen lost their respective bronze medal games.

The Indian women's hockey team was thrashed by host China 4-0 in the semi-final. The Savita Punia-led side will face Japan in the bronze medal match on Saturday, October 7.

HS Prannoy came from behind against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 2-1 in the men's singles quarterfinal to confirm his place in the semifinals and assure India a medal. The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty comfortably defeated Joo Jie NGE and Prajogo Johann of Singapore to reach the semis.

Meanwhile, 2018 Asian Games silver medallist PV Sindhu was knocked out by home shuttler HE Bingjiao in straight games in the women's quarterfinals.

The Indian men's kabaddi team topped Group A following comprehensive wins against Japan (56-30) and Chinese Taipei (50-27) to set up a meeting with Pakistan in the semi-finals.

India's results at Asian Games 2023 on October 3

Archery

Compound Women's Team Quarterfinal

India 231-220 Hong Kong, China

Compound Women's Team Semifinal

India 233-219 Indonesia

Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match

India 230-229 Chinese Taipei

Compound Men's Team Quarterfinal

Bhutan 221-235 India

Compound Men's Team Semifinal

Chinese 224-235 India

Compound Men's Team Gold Medal Match

Republic of Korea 230-235 India

Sepaktakraw

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B

Thailand 2-0 India

Women's Regu Preliminary Group A

India 0-2 Vietnam

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B

India 0-2 Philippines

Women's Regu Preliminary Group A

India 2-1 China

Roller Skating

Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary

Merlin Dhanam - 12th (5.127)

Shreyasi Joshi - 13th (5.538)

Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary

Jinesh Satyan - 13th (4.666)

Vishvesh Ganesh - 16th (4.983)

Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Eighth Final Group 1

Vishvesh Ganesh 0-2 Pin-Ruei Huang

Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Eighth Final Group 4

Jinesh Satyan 0-2 Zhang Hao

Canoe Slalom

Men's Canoe Heats 1st

Vishal Kewat - 11th (144.09)

Women's Kayak Heats 1st

Shikha Chouhan - 7th (192.27)

Men's Kayak Heats 1st

Hitesh Kewat - 10th (116.24)

Shubham Kewat - 11th (139.96)

Men's Canoe Heats 2nd

Vishal Kewat - 4th (131.14)

Women's Kayak Heats 2nd

Shikha Chouhan - 3rd (153.83)

Men's Kayak Heats 2nd

Hitesh Kewat - 3rd (119.03)

Shubham Kewat - 4th (122.98)

Squash

Mixed Doubles Final

Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 2-0 Aifa Azman/Mohammad Syafiq (11-10, 11-10)

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Saurav Ghosal 1-3 Ng Eain Yow (11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11)

Athletics

Men's Marathon Final

Man Singh - 8th (2:16:59)

Belliappa Appachangada Bo - 12th (2:20:52)

Sport Climbing

Men's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Boulder

Bharath Stephen - 9th (69.7)

Aman Verma - 13th (64.8)

Women's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Boulder

Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 17th (44.3)

Shivani Charak - 18th (39.8)

Men's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Lead

Aman Verma - 7th (54)

Bharath Stephen - (28.1)

Women's Boulder & Lead Qualification - Lead

Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 11th (7.1)

Shivani Charak - 18th (6.1)

Bridge

Men's Team Final Session 1

India 32-55 Hong Kong, China

Men's Team Final Session 2

Hong Kong, China 46-29 India

Men's Team Final Session 3

Hong Kong, China 28-30 India

Badminton

Women's Singles Quarterfinal

PV Sindhu 0-2 HE Bingjiao (16-21, 12-21)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal

HS Prannoy 2-1 Lee Zii Jia (16-21, 23-21, 20-22)

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal

Joo Jie NGE/Prajogo Johann 0-2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (7-21, 9-21)

Ju-Jitsu

Men - 62kg Elimination Round of 32

Kamal Singh 0-2 Shyhberdi Rahmanov

Men - 62kg Elimination Round of 32

Tarun Yadav 0-7 Kan van Thang

Women -48kg Elimination Round of 32

Odgerel Batbayar 11-0 Navya Pandey

Women -48kg Elimination Round of 16

Anwesha Deb 0-50 Guanshan Wu

Kabaddi

Men's Team Group A - Game 8

India 50 - 27 Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Group A - Game 10

Japan 30 - 56

Hockey

Women's Semifinal

India 0-4 China

Chess

Men's Team Round 7

India 2.5 - 1.5 Vietnam

Women's Team Round 7

Kazakhstan 2.0-2.0 India

Soft Tennis

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group A Match 1

Chinese Taipei 5-1 India

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 1

Republic of Korea 5-0 India

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 4

Chinese Taipei 5-0 India

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group F Match 5

India 5-3 Phillippines

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round Group A Match 2

India 3-5 Philippines

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final

Antim Panghal 11-0 Jasmina Immaeva

Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Final

Pooja Gehlot 5-1 Tsogt-Ochiryn Namuuntsetseg

Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Final

Akari Fujinami 6-0 Antim Panghal

Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final

Tsugumi Sakurai 5-2 Mansi

Women's Freestyle 53kg Repechage Round1

Antim Panghal advanced to the next round with no competitor against her.

Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage Round1

Jeongae Bark 0-2 Mansi

Women's Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Match

Aktenge Keunimjaeva 9-2 Pooja Gehlot

Women's Freestyle 53kg Bronze Medal Match

Antim Panghal 3-1 Bat-Ochir Bolortuya

Women's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match

Mansi 0-2 Laylokhon Sobirova

Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final

Pooja Gehlot 10-0 Manlika Eslati

Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal

Pooja Gehlot 0-10 Remina Yoshimoto

Men's Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 Final

Lee Seyeol 3-1 Narinder Cheema

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage Round 1

Naveen 9-0 Loh Timothy Yu

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal Match

Naveen 1-5 Kor Kim Minseok

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 Final

Naveen 0-3 Meng Lingzhe