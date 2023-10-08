India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a historic achievement on Saturday, October 7, in Hangzhou, China. India recorded 107 medals across all sporting disciplines with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, breaking the previous best feat of the 2018 Asian Games (70 medals).

The day started with Indian compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinching gold in the individual event, respectively. Abhishek Verma lost to Ojas in the final to settle with silver. Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly to win the bronze medal in the women's individual event.

The Indian women's Kabaddi team edged past a resurgent Chinese Taipei 26-25 to win their third gold medal in the Asian Games history. It also marked India's 100th medal at the 19th edition of the continental event.

The men's team followed the path by upstaging defending champions Iran despite events of drama folded up. India won by 33-29 in the men's final.

The Indian men's cricket team were awarded the gold medal after rain abandoned the final against Afghanistan. On the virtue of being the higher-ranked team, the Men in Blue were named gold medallist, while Afghanistan settled with a silver.

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty trounced South Korea to extend their supremacy. India registered straight wins 21-18, 21-16 to win a historic gold medal in men's doubles badminton at the Asiad.

Deepak Punia lost to his Iranian idol Hassan Yazdani in the men's freestyle 86kg final to satisfy with a silver. Athletics (29) and Shooting (22) accounted for close to 48 percent medals of the Indian contingent in this Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

India's results at Asian Games 2023 on October 7

Archery

Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

Aditi Gopichand Swami 146-140 Ratih Zilizati Fadhly

Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

Jyothi Surekha Vennam 149-145 Chaewon So

Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match

Pravin Ojas Deotale 149-147 Abhishek Verma

Canoe Slalom

Men's Kayak Semifinal

Hitesh Kewat - 10th (123.68)

Shubham Kewat - 11th (136.01)

Men's Kayak Final

Hitesh Kewat - 7th (130.34)

Volleyball

Women's Classification 9th-10th

India 3-2 Hong Kong, China (25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9)

Roller Skating

Ladies Arstistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final

Sai Samhitha Akula - 4th (32.69)

Greeshma Dontara - 6th (28.70)

Sport Climbing

Women's Boulder & Lead Semifinal - Boulder

Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 15th (12.26)

Shivani Charak - 16th (12.13)

Women's Boulder & Lead Semifinal - Lead

Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 14th (9)

Shivani Charak - 15th (8.1)

Ju-Jitsu

Men - 85kg Elimination Round of 32

Uma Maheshwar Reddy 2-50 Sooknatee Suntra

Men - 85kg Elimination Round of 32

Amarjeet Singh 0-0 Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Altangerel Bayarkhuu advanced with 1-0 advantage)

Women - 63kg Elimination Round of 16

Khongorzul Bayarmaa 50-0 Kiran Kumari

Kabaddi

Women's Team Gold Medal Match

India 26-25 Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Gold Medal Match

India 33-29 Iran

Badminton

Men's Team Gold Medal Match

India 2-0 South Korea

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 2-0 Solgyu Choi/Kim Wonho (21-18, 21-16)

Chess

Men's Team Round 9

India 3.5-0.5 Phillippines

Women's Team Round 9

India 4.0-00 South Korea

(Both men and women teams finished second in the overall championship in their respective events to give India two silver medals)

Cricket

India 0/0 - Afghanistan 112/5

(India won the gold medal after rain washed out the final game. According to the specific rules of the Asian Games, India were awarded the gold on the virtue of being the higher-ranked team).

Hockey

Women's Bronze Medal match

India 2-1 Japan

Soft Tennis

Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match 3

Yue Ma 4-1 Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu

Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 1

Chang Yu Sung 4-1 Jay Meena

Men's Singles Second Stage Match 2

Chang Yu Sung 4-0 Aniket Patel

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 86kg Qualification Round

Deepak Punia 3-2 Magomed Sharipov

Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final

Deepak Punia 11-0 Randa Riandesta

Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/4 Final

Shota Shirai 3-7 Deepak Punia

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final

Yash 10-0 Chheang Chhoeun

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/4 Final

Magomet Evloev 12-1 Yash

Men's Freestyle 86kg Semifinal

Deepak Punia 4-3 Javriel Shapiev

Men's Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal Match

Hasan Yazdani 10-0 Deepak Punia

Men's Freestyle 97kg 1/8 Final

Vicky 0-10 Alisher Yergali

Men's Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final0

Aiaal Lazarev 10-0 Sumit