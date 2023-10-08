India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a historic achievement on Saturday, October 7, in Hangzhou, China. India recorded 107 medals across all sporting disciplines with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, breaking the previous best feat of the 2018 Asian Games (70 medals).
The day started with Indian compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinching gold in the individual event, respectively. Abhishek Verma lost to Ojas in the final to settle with silver. Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly to win the bronze medal in the women's individual event.
The Indian women's Kabaddi team edged past a resurgent Chinese Taipei 26-25 to win their third gold medal in the Asian Games history. It also marked India's 100th medal at the 19th edition of the continental event.
The men's team followed the path by upstaging defending champions Iran despite events of drama folded up. India won by 33-29 in the men's final.
The Indian men's cricket team were awarded the gold medal after rain abandoned the final against Afghanistan. On the virtue of being the higher-ranked team, the Men in Blue were named gold medallist, while Afghanistan settled with a silver.
Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty trounced South Korea to extend their supremacy. India registered straight wins 21-18, 21-16 to win a historic gold medal in men's doubles badminton at the Asiad.
Deepak Punia lost to his Iranian idol Hassan Yazdani in the men's freestyle 86kg final to satisfy with a silver. Athletics (29) and Shooting (22) accounted for close to 48 percent medals of the Indian contingent in this Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
India's results at Asian Games 2023 on October 7
Archery
Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Gopichand Swami 146-140 Ratih Zilizati Fadhly
Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 149-145 Chaewon So
Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Pravin Ojas Deotale 149-147 Abhishek Verma
Canoe Slalom
Men's Kayak Semifinal
Hitesh Kewat - 10th (123.68)
Shubham Kewat - 11th (136.01)
Men's Kayak Final
Hitesh Kewat - 7th (130.34)
Volleyball
Women's Classification 9th-10th
India 3-2 Hong Kong, China (25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9)
Roller Skating
Ladies Arstistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final
Sai Samhitha Akula - 4th (32.69)
Greeshma Dontara - 6th (28.70)
Sport Climbing
Women's Boulder & Lead Semifinal - Boulder
Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 15th (12.26)
Shivani Charak - 16th (12.13)
Women's Boulder & Lead Semifinal - Lead
Saniya Farooque Shaikh - 14th (9)
Shivani Charak - 15th (8.1)
Ju-Jitsu
Men - 85kg Elimination Round of 32
Uma Maheshwar Reddy 2-50 Sooknatee Suntra
Men - 85kg Elimination Round of 32
Amarjeet Singh 0-0 Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Altangerel Bayarkhuu advanced with 1-0 advantage)
Women - 63kg Elimination Round of 16
Khongorzul Bayarmaa 50-0 Kiran Kumari
Kabaddi
Women's Team Gold Medal Match
India 26-25 Chinese Taipei
Men's Team Gold Medal Match
India 33-29 Iran
Badminton
Men's Team Gold Medal Match
India 2-0 South Korea
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 2-0 Solgyu Choi/Kim Wonho (21-18, 21-16)
Chess
Men's Team Round 9
India 3.5-0.5 Phillippines
Women's Team Round 9
India 4.0-00 South Korea
(Both men and women teams finished second in the overall championship in their respective events to give India two silver medals)
Cricket
India 0/0 - Afghanistan 112/5
(India won the gold medal after rain washed out the final game. According to the specific rules of the Asian Games, India were awarded the gold on the virtue of being the higher-ranked team).
Hockey
Women's Bronze Medal match
India 2-1 Japan
Soft Tennis
Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match 3
Yue Ma 4-1 Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu
Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match 1
Chang Yu Sung 4-1 Jay Meena
Men's Singles Second Stage Match 2
Chang Yu Sung 4-0 Aniket Patel
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 86kg Qualification Round
Deepak Punia 3-2 Magomed Sharipov
Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final
Deepak Punia 11-0 Randa Riandesta
Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/4 Final
Shota Shirai 3-7 Deepak Punia
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final
Yash 10-0 Chheang Chhoeun
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/4 Final
Magomet Evloev 12-1 Yash
Men's Freestyle 86kg Semifinal
Deepak Punia 4-3 Javriel Shapiev
Men's Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal Match
Hasan Yazdani 10-0 Deepak Punia
Men's Freestyle 97kg 1/8 Final
Vicky 0-10 Alisher Yergali
Men's Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final0
Aiaal Lazarev 10-0 Sumit