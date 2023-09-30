Asian Games 2023 Men's 3x3 Basketball: India vs Iran preview, prediction, team news and live streaming details 

India and Iran are set to face each other in the men’s Qualifications to Quarterfinals in 3x3 basketball event on Saturday, September 30. The Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court will host the contest.

India have been impressive thus far in the event. Starting with, they defeated Malaysia 20-16. Thereafter, India upped their game and beat Macao 21-12.

On Friday, India lost to hosts China in a closely-fought contest. The match went right to the wire and India lost 18-15. With the scoreline reading 14-14, the match could have gone either way.

But once Yanxu Zhou and Pengcheng Lu pulled of a couple of two-pointers, India failed to make a comeback. Jiaren Zhao scored 10 points and played a crucial role in China booking their berth in the top right.

Iran, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thumping 21-12 win over Korea in a Pool B match. Thereafter, they took their game a notch up and beat Maldives 22-6.

Iran continued their impressive form and beat Japan 22-13. Iran kept performing to potential after beating Turkmenistan 19-13.

Mongolia, Qatar, China are Korea are already through to the quarters. India will now be looking to clinch one of the four spots.

India vs Iran Match Details

Date & Time: September 30, 2023, 10:55 am IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court

India team

Sejin Mathew, Amrendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, and Lokendra Singh

India vs Iran Predictions

India are currently the No.81 in the FIBA World Ranking. Iran, on the other hand, are ranked No.27. Hence, it is evident that Iran will go into the match as favorites. India need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to get the better of their Asian opponents.

India vs Iran Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV