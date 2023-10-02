Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 2)

India strengthened their grip over the fourth position in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally by winning 15 medals yesterday (October 1). The Indian athletes will aim to continue in the same vein today (October 2) as well.

All eyes will be on Niraj Verma, Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma, Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta,Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem, who will be competing in the medal events of canoeing competition.

There will be multiple medal events in the athletics competitions as well. Apart from that, London Singh Hemam will compete in the Men’s 1m springboard final of diving.

Can India add more medals to their Asian Games 2023 tally today?

As mentioned earlier, multiple Indian athletes will be in action today at Asian Games 2023. Here's a list of the probable medal winners:

Equestrian: Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar and Ashish Vivek Limaye (Eventing jumping team final and individual final) - 7:00 am IST onwards

Kurash: Yash Kumar Chauhan (Men’s -90kg) - 7:00 am IST onwards

Kurash: Jyoti Tokas (Women’s -87kg) - 7:00 am IST onwards

Canoeing: Niraj Verma (Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final) - 7:40 am IST onwards

Canoeing: Megha Pradeep and Shivani Verma (Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final) - 8:20 am IST onwards

Canoeing: Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geeta (Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final) - 8:25 IST onwards

Canoeing: Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem (Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final) - 9:15 am IST onwards

Athletics: Team India (Mixed relay 4x400m finals) - 6:10 pm IST onwards

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain (Men’s 200m finals) - 5:25 pm IST onwards

Athletics: Parul Chaudhary and Preeti (Women’s 3000m steeplechase final) - 4:50 pm IST onwards

Athletics: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (Women’s long jump finals) - 4:40 pm IST onwards

Athletics: Pavithra Vengatesh (Women’s pole vault finals) - 4:30 pm IST onwards

Diving: London Singh Hemam (Men’s 1m springboard final) - 4:30 pm IST onwards

Roller Skating: Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble and Anandkumar Velkumar (Men's speed skating 3000m relay) - 6:30 am IST onwards

Roller Skating: Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj (Women's speed skating 3000m relay final) - 7:00 am IST onwards

It will be interesting to see how many medals India can add to their Asian Games 2023 tally today. The live action will begin in a few hours.