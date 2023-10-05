Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 5)

The 12th day of the Asian Games 2023 will begin shortly on Thursday, October 5. India have won 81 medals at this year's continental meet so far. The Indian athletes have an opportunity to take the medal tally close to 100 today.

Multiple Indian athletes will be in action later today in Hangzhou. All eyes will be on archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale. They won a gold medal as a mixed team yesterday.

Today, Jyothi will team up with Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur in the Compound women’s team event in archery. Meanwhile, Ojas will join forces with Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar in the men's event.

Wrestler Antim Panghal could also win a medal for India today at the Asian Games 2023. The other wrestlers who will be in action today include Narinder Cheema, Naveen, and Pooja Gehlot.

Can India touch the 100-medal mark at Asian Games 2023?

Here is the full list of probable candidates who can win a medal for India at the Asian Games 2023 later today:

Wrestling: Narinder Cheema (Greco-Roman 97kg), Naveen (Greco-Roman 130kg), Pooja Gehlot (freestyle 50kg), Antim Panghal (freestyle 53kg) and Mansi Ahlawat (freestyle 57kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Aifa Binti Azman/Mohammad Syafiq Kamal (Mixed doubles final) - 11:30 AM IST.

Squash: Saurav Ghosal vs NG Eain Yow (Men’s singles final) - 2:30 PM IST.

Roller Skating: Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Dhanam Charles (Women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom) - 6:30 AM IST.

Roller Skating: Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Vishvesh Ganesh Patil (Men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom) - 11:30 AM IST.

Ju-jitsu: Anwesha Deb and Navya Pandey (Women’s -48kg) - 6:30 AM IST.

Ju-jitsu: Kamal Singh and Tarun Yadav (Men’s -62kg) - 6:30 AM IST.

Athletics: Man Singh and Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah (Men’s marathon final) - 4:30 AM IST.

Archery: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur (Compound women’s team) - 6:10 AM IST onwards.

Archery: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar (Compound men’s team) - 11:00 AM IST onwards.

India won 12 medals on the 11th day of Asian Games 2023. If they win around 10 more medals today, touching the 100-medal mark would become a lot easier.