Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 28)

Day 5 of Asian Games 2023 will get underway in Hangzhou today. India have won 22 medals in the continental meet so far, with four of them being gold medals. The Indian athletes have won medals in five different sports, namely cricket, shooting, rowing, sailing, and equestrian so far.

The fifth day of Asian Games 2023 will feature a lot of medal events. Multiple Indian athletes have a chance of winning medals today.

All eyes will be on the shooters again. India's female shooters won two gold medals yesterday. The male shooters will be in action today, with Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema & Sarabjot Singh set to participate in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will be in action in the Skeet Mixed Team's event.

Elsewhere, Hriday Vipul Chheda & Anush Agarwalla will compete in the Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle competition in Equestrian. Pranati Nayak will participate in the Women's Vault Final, while Roshibina Devi Naoram will battle China's Xiaowei Wu in the Women's 60kg Final of Wushu.

Indian shooters can add more medals to India's Asian Games 2023 tally today

Here is the complete list of probable medal winners for India on Day 5 of Asian Games 2023:

Wushu: Roshibina Devi Naoram (India) vs Xiaowei Wu (China) (60 kg final) - 7:00 AM IST onwards.

Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak (Women's Vault Final) - 12:00 PM IST.

Equestrian: Hriday Vipul Chheda & Anush Agarwalla (Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle) - 12:30 PM IST.

Shooting: Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (10m Air Pistol Team Men) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon (Skeet Mixed Team) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

It will be interesting to see how many medals the Indian athletes win today. Fans should expect the tally to cross 25 today.