Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 30)

Asian Games 2023 action will resume soon on Saturday, September 30. India climbed to the fourth position in the medals tally on Friday by winning eight more. The Indian athletes have won a total of 33 medals thus far at Asian Games 2023.

More medals will likely be added today as Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play in the tennis mixed doubles final. If they win against Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Tsung-hao Huang, the Indian pair will add a much-needed gold to the tally.

The Indian men's squash team will also be in action in a gold medal match. They will be up against Pakistan. Fans will also have their eyes on Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi, who will be in action in the weightlifting competitions today.

Indian athletes likely to add more medals to India's Asian Games 2023 tally soon

Here is the list of probable medal winners for India today (on September 30) in Hangzhou:

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Liang En-shuo and Tsung-hao Huang, Gold medal match - After 9:30 AM IST.

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49 kg) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Weightlifting: Bindyarani Devi (Women's 55kg) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Squash: India vs. Pakistan, Men's team gold medal match - 1:00 PM IST onwards.

Shooting: Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh (10m air pistol mixed team) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Roller Skating: Heeral Sadhu and Aarthy Kasturi Raj (Women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race) - 6:30 AM IST.

Roller Skating: Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble (Men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race) - 7:05 AM IST.

Kurash: Keshav (Men’s - 66kg) - 7:00 AM IST onwards.

Kurash: Pincky Balhara and Suchika Tariyal (Women’s - 52kg) - 7:00 AM IST onwards.

Athletics: Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (Women’s 400m final) - 5:30 PM IST.

Athletics: Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 400m final) - 5:40 PM IST.

Athletics: Karthik Kumar and Gulveer Singh (Men’s 10,000m final) - 5:50 PM IST.

With the country having set a target of 100 medals from this Asian Games, another successful day on Sunday is needed.