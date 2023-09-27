Asian Games 2023 Women's 3x3 Basketball: India vs China preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian and Chinese women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in Round Robin Pool A during the Asian Games at the Basketball Court of Deqing Geographic Information Park in Hangzhou.

India's women's 3x3 basketball team kicked off their Asian Games campaign in their first match against Uzbekistan, which they narrowly lost with a score of 14-19.

This marked a challenging start for India, which is ranked 8th in the world, closely followed by Uzbekistan in 9th place. Despite the initial setback, the team has the talent and potential to rebound in the tournament.

On the other hand, China's women's 3x3 basketball team enters the Asian Games as the undisputed top-ranked team in the world, showcasing their dominance in the sport.

Their campaign begins with a match against India, who are ranked 8th globally. China's players are renowned for their formidable skills and experience, making them the favorites in this matchup.

India vs China match details

Date & Time: September 27, 2023, 04:55 pm IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, Hangzhou, China

India vs China head to head

In the head-to-head clashes between China and India women in handball, these two teams have met a total of five times. China dominated this matchup with five victories, while India is yet to secure a win against their formidable opponents.

In the FIBA Women's Asian Championship (FIBA WAC), China has won four out of four encounters, showcasing their consistent dominance in this competition.

Additionally, they met once in the Women's Asian Beach Games (WABG), where China Women emerged victorious. This head-to-head record underscores China Women's strong historical performance against India Women in handball.

Matches Played: 5

India: 0

China: 5

India vs China squads

China

Wang Jiahui, Chen Mingling, Wan Jiyuan, Wang Xinyu

India

Vaishnavi Yadav, Siya Deodhar, Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Yashneet Kaur

India vs China starting lineup

China

Wang Jiahui, Chen Mingling, Wang Xinyu

India

Vaishnavi Yadav, Siya Deodhar, Yashneet Kaur

India vs China prediction

In the upcoming match between India and China at the Asian Games, India's women's team faces an uphill battle, having started their campaign with a loss against Uzbekistan.

With China's formidable reputation in the sport and India's underdog status, the odds favor China to secure a victory in their first Asian Games match.

However, in sports, surprises are always possible, and India will be eager to prove themselves and compete against the world's best.

While the prediction leans towards China, the match promises to be a test of India's determination on a grand stage.

Match Prediction: China to defeat India in the Round Robin Pool A match of Asian Games 2023.

India v China live telecast details, channel list & live score details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sonyliv