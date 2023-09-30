Asian Games 2023 Women's 3x3 Basketball: India vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian and Malaysian women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the Women's Qualifications to Quarterfinals during the Asian Games at the Basketball Court of Deqing Geographic Information Park in Hangzhou.

In a high-stakes encounter, India and Malaysia are set to lock horns in a crucial match, with their sights set on advancing to the quarterfinals. In the fiercely competitive Round Robin Pool A, India is currently positioned in 3rd place, setting the stage for a crucial showdown.

Facing a must-win situation, they will confront Malaysia, a formidable opponent ranked 4th globally, as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the next stage of the tournament.

On the other side, Malaysia, sitting in a commendable 2nd position in Round Robin Pool D, is eager to maintain its winning momentum and secure a smooth path to the quarterfinals.

Currently 4th in the world rankings, Malaysia is well aware of the challenge posed by the spirited Indian team. India and Malaysia face off in a high-stakes showdown, with quarterfinal hopes on the line.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Match Details: India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: September 30, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, Hangzhou, Malaysia

India vs Malaysia head-to-head

In past encounters at the Asia Cup 3x3 Women, Malaysia and India have engaged in intense battles. In 2019, Malaysia emerged victorious with a narrow 15-16 win, showcasing the competitive spirit between the two teams.

In the 2017 edition, India faced Malaysia, resulting in a 13-19 scoreline in favor of Malaysia. As they gear up for their upcoming clash, these previous matchups add an extra layer of anticipation, highlighting the unpredictable nature of 3x3 women's basketball.

Matches Played: 2

India: 1

Malaysia: 1

India vs Malaysia squads

Malaysia

Tan Yin Jie, Tan Sin Jie, Tan Sammi, Foo Suet Ying

India

Siya Deodhar, Vaishnavi Yadav, Yashneet Kaur, Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju

India vs Malaysia Starting Lineup

Malaysia

Tan Yin Jie, Tan Sin Jie, Foo Suet Ying

India

Vaishnavi Yadav, Yashneet Kaur, Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju

India vs Malaysia Prediction

Considering the recent performance and standings, Malaysia holds a stronger position in both the current points table and the world rankings compared to India.

Malaysia has demonstrated strong form by clinching the 2nd position in their pool, coupled with an impressive 4th place in the current world rankings.

In contrast, India finds itself in a slightly lower standing, currently positioned 3rd in their pool and occupying the 8th spot in the global rankings.

The head-to-head record from the Asia Cup 3x3 Women in 2019 also leans slightly in favor of Malaysia with a narrow 15-16 victory.

Taking these factors into account, Malaysia seems to have the edge in terms of current form and historical matchups.

However, in sports, surprises are always possible, and the outcome will ultimately depend on the teams' performance on the day of the match.

Match Prediction: Malaysia to defeat India in the Women's Qualifications to Quarterfinal match of the Asian Games 2023.

India vs Malaysia live telecast and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV