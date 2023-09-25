Asian Games 2023 Women's 3x3 Basketball: India vs Uzbekistan preview, prediction, team news and live streaming details 

India and Uzbekistan are set to face off in the Pool A match of the 3x3 women’s basketball on Monday, September 25. The Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, China, is set to host the clash.

The Indian women’s team will be making its debut in the 3x3 basketball event in the Asian Games. Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, and Vaishnavi Yadav are members of the squad.

India will be looking to get off to a flying start in the tournament before facing hosts China in the other Pool A match on September 27.

The 22-year-old Shaju hails from Kerala and performed well in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A in 2021 and FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B in 2018.

Deodhar trains at the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana Club in Nagpur and the 20-year-old is expected to shine in the Asian Games. Siya started her career when she was six years old. At the age of 16, she became a part of the Indian women’s camp.

Singla has played for India before, having represented the team in the Asia Cup 3x3 basketball championship in Singapore. The 19-year-old is expected to play a key role in the Asian Games. The focus will also be on the young Vaishnavi Yadav.

India vs Uzbekistan Match Details

Date & Time: September 25, 2023, 11:20 am IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court

India squad

Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, Vaishnavi Yadav

India vs Uzbekistan Prediction

India are currently ranked 67th in the world, 25 places above Uzbekistan, who are ranked 92nd. Hence, one can expect India to end up on the winning side on Monday.

India vs Uzbekistan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV