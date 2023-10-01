Asian Games 2023 Women's Basketball: India vs China preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India Women's Basketball team is all set to lock horns with China in the Women's Preliminary Round Group A fixture at the Asian Games 2023. The match will be played on Sunday, October 1, at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium at 5:30 pm IST.

India Women have put their best foot forward in the competition so far. They have already won their first two matches against Indonesia Women and Mongolia Women.

India Women began their campaign with a massive 66-46 win over Indonesia Women, while they managed to defeat Mongolia Women 68-62 in a closely fought contest.

However, the challenge against China Women will be the biggest so far as they are the number two ranked side in the world and also the defending champions. While India Women have done enough to advance to the quarterfinals, they will need to put up a strong fight against the hosts.

India vs China Match Details

India vs China, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: October 1, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

India vs China Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times so far in their basketball history, including one meeting in the Asian Games. China Women have asserted complete dominance between the two sides as they have won all five of their matches so far. Meanwhile, India Women are still searching for their first win over China Women.

India vs China Squads

India

Manmeet Kaur, Shruthi Rathinavel, Kavitha Jose, Madhu Kumari, Shirin Limaye, Bhandavya Mahesha, Anmolpreet Kaur, Poonam Chaturvedi, Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, Sathiya Senthilkumar, and Sahana Shivamogga

China

Li Yuan, Jin Weina, Li Meng, Zhang Ru, Huang Sijing, Pan Zhenqi, Luo Xinyu, Li Yueru, Wang Siyu, Yang Shuyu, Yang Liwei, and Han Xu

India vs China Starting Lineup

India

Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Anmolpreet Kaur, Sreekala Rani, Manmeet Kaur, Limaye SV, Poonam Chaturvedi

China

Li Yuan, Wang Siyu, Yang Shuyu, Yang Liwei, Jin Weina, Li Meng

India vs China Prediction

India Women have performed brilliantly so far in the competition but in the first two games, they faced the two sides that are ranked lower than them. However, China Women are a completely different beast.

While India Women will be determined to put up a strong fight and upset the defending champions, the hosts are the clear favorites to win this fixture.

Match Prediction: China Women to defeat India Women in the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A match of Asian Games 2023.

India vs China, Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV