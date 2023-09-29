Asian Games 2023 Women's Basketball: India vs Mongolia preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's basketball team defeated Indonesia with a final score of 66-46 in a promising start to their Asian Games 2023 campaign. With this outstanding performance, they have set their sights on the upcoming match against Mongolia on September 29th.

The Indian team is determined to make an impression in the tournament, led by experienced players such as Shirin Limaye and Sanjana Ramesh. Limaye, a former Indian captain, adds valuable leadership and experience to the team's lineup.

Notably, the Indian team's 5x5 women's basketball lineup was altered, with Bhandavya Mahesha, Kavitha Jose, and Sahana Mohan joining the squad. These additions are intended to improve the team's overall performance and versatility.

The recent victory over Indonesia demonstrated India's offensive prowess, especially in the final quarter, when both teams combined to score an impressive 38 points. This convincing victory over a higher-ranked Indonesian team has boosted India's confidence as they prepare for their next test.

In what promises to be an exciting matchup, India will face Mongolia. The Indian women's basketball team hopes to keep winning and advance further in the Asian Games. They are ready for a competitive match against Mongolia because of their strong team spirit and determination.

As the Indian women's basketball team prepares to face Mongolia, fans can expect a thrilling battle on the court as both teams compete for tournament supremacy.

India vs Mongolia match details

Date & Time: September 29, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, Hangzhou, China

India vs Mongolia Head to Head Record

India and Mongolia have met once before in women's basketball in 2014. In that encounter, India emerged victorious with a commanding scoreline of 68-50, highlighting their dominance on the basketball court. This solitary meeting between the two teams stands as a testament to India's prowess in women's basketball, setting the stage for their upcoming clash in the Asian Games 2023.

Matches Played: 1

India Wins: 1

Mongolia Wins: 0

India vs Mongolia squads

India

Manmeet Kaur, Anmolpreet Kaur, Poonam Chaturvedi, Madhu Kumari, Shirin Limaye, Bhandavya Mahesha, Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, Shruthi Rathinavel, Kavitha Jose, Sathiya Senthilkumar, Sahana Mohan.

Mongolia

Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan, Bulbul Murat, Tsatsral Bayarmaa, Nyamjav Nandinkhusel, Tsaschimeg Batkhuyag, Khulan Onolbaatar, Bolor-Erdene Baatar, Sodtsetseg Undarmaa, Bolor Erdene Battsooj, Ulemj Tuvshinjargal, Narangoo Erdenebayan, Ariuntsetseg Bat-Erdene.

India vs Mongolia Probable Lineup

India

Bhandavya Mahesha, Kavitha Jose, Shirin Limaye, Sanjana Ramesh, Poonam Chaturvedi

Mongolia

Ariuntsetseg Bat-Erdene,Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan, Bulbul Murat, Tsatsral Bayarmaa, Bolor-Erdene Baatar

India vs Mongolia Prediction

Based on their recent victories and historical performance, India is expected to be the favorite in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 match between the Indian women's basketball team and Mongolia. India appears to have found their rhythm after a comfortable win over Indonesia.

Mongolia, on the other hand, have struggled to win games in the tournament. With their strong lineup and momentum from their previous victory, India is likely to maintain their dominance on the court.

This match is predicted to be heavily favored by the Indian women's basketball team. However, in sports, anything can happen, and Mongolia could bring their best game to the court. Nonetheless, India's experience and form place them at the top of the standings.

India v Mongolia live telecast details, channel list & live score details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV