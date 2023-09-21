Asian Games India Day -1 Schedule: Full list of events and timings in IST (September 22)

The first day of the Asian Games 2023 will bring with it some nerve wracking sporting action for Indian fans. With athletes sporting the Indian tri-color participating in multiple events tomorrow, here is a breakdown of what to expect on 22nd September.

Starting the day for India and taking the center stage at the Asian Games tomorrow will be the table tennis squad. The women's team consisting of Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will participate in two preliminary rounds at Hangzhou.

The men's table tennis team will also give fans a taste of the action as they get down to business for their first two rounds of the tournament. The Indian men's team finished with a bronze at the 2018 Asiad, and they'll be looking to improve on the color of their medal this time around.

Another Indian team to lookout for on the 22nd of September in Hangzhou will be the men's volleyball squad. The team pulled off a massive upset yesterday as they beat South Korea, who won silver at the 2018 Jakarta games.

The match went down to the wire, lasting 2 hours and 23 minutes before India took a 3-2 win. The team will now face off against Chinese Taipei in the round of 12.

Athlete Mayank Chaphekar, who made history as the first Indian to participate in the modern pentathlon event at the Asiad, will also be in action tomorrow.

Other than these, India's sailors and rowers will also be performing in Hangzhou tomorrow.

India at Asian Games 2023 (22nd September)

This is what the schedule for India will look like on the 22nd of September:

Sport Event Round Time (IST) Indians in Action Table Tennis Women's Team Preliminary Round 1 13:30 PM Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale Table Tennis Men's Team Preliminary Round - 1 9:30 AM Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah Table Tennis Men's Team Preliminary Round - 2 15:30 PM Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah Volleyball Men's Team Round of 12 12:00 PM Men's Volleyball team Modern Pentathlon Men's Individual Fencing Bonus Round - Semifinal B 1:30 PM Mayank Chaphekar Sailing Multiple events - 8:30 AM onwards Rowing Men's Singles Sculls Semifinal A/B - 2 1:00 PM Bairaj Panwar

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch India in action

Sporting enthusiasts will be able to watch their favorite players in action live on TV on the Sony Sports Network. A live stream of the event will also be available on the Sony Liv App.