Asian Youth Games in China postponed to December 2022 due to COVID-19

The Asian Youth Games have been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have announced that the Asian Youth Games, which were earlier scheduled to be held later this year, has been postponed to December 2022.

The Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games Organizing Committee have made the joint decision to reschedule the 3rd Asian Youth Games for December 20-28, 2022.

It was originally scheduled to be held from 20th to 28th November of this year. The Games were supposed to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province

The coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown has majorly hit all sporting events across the globe as well as athletes from all disciplines.

Earlier, the Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, which was slated to be held from November 4 to November 7 in the southwestern city of Chongqing, was canceled due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Skating Union (ISU) made the announcement in August.

Keeping in mind the security of the athletes as well as the local citizens, Shantou government has made the decision to shelve the Asian Youth Games.

"The move is to ensure the safety and health of athletes and all participants", said a Shantou government department in charge.

'After a thourough discussions, Asian Youth Games have been postponed'

The announcement was made after a detailed discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and a local committee who were responsible for organizing the Games.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng affirmed that the officials will make sure that the Winter Olympic Games, which are scheduled to be held in China in February 2022, will be conducted as per schedule.

"The pandemic is a significant challenge to hosting the event, and virus control strategies should be targeted and scientific", Han said.

Despite a spike in cases and a raging pandemic, Japan had organized a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games.

