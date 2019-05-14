Baseline Ventures announces signing of three more athletes

Rahul Chahar

Baseline Ventures India broke new grounds in athlete management in India when they announced the signing of three emerging Indian sportsmen on Monday. The company which represents and manages some of India's greatest athletes and entertainment stars added the names of cricketers Rahul Chahar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Swimmer Sajan Prakash to their bevy of star athletes.

Rahul Chahar had his breakthrough season in IPL this year while playing for the Mumbai Indians. The 19-year-old leg spinner earned praise from all quarters and played a pivotal role in helping his team lift the trophy by picking 13 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of less than 7.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another bright prospect who shone for the India U-19 side in last year’s ACC U-19 Asia Cup and helped India to a win in the tournament with his attractive left-handed batting. On the back of his good show at the age levels, he also broke into Mumbai’s Ranji side in January this year.

25-year-old Sajan Prakash became the first swimmer to be signed by Baseline Ventures. Prakash, who also represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, created history in 2015 when he won 6 Gold and 3 Silver medals to emerge as the best athlete of the Indian National Games, held at Trivandrum, Kerala. He also made heads turn at the last year's Asian Games in Jakarta when he became the first Indian to qualify for the 200m butterfly final after 32 years, and then set a national record time of 1:57.75 by finishing an impressive fifth in the event.

Expressing his delight at the development, Tuhin Mishra, MD and Co-founder of Baseline Ventures said, “These are exciting times for Indian sports. We are extremely excited to have these young talents join the roster of clients we exclusively manage. We see great potential in them and I’m sure in coming times, they will prove their mettle to the world in their respective sports and make us proud.”

The company that was founded in 2014 is one of the leaders in sports, events, entertainment and licensing in India. They represent and manage some of the biggest names in Indian sports including PV Sindhu, Pankaj Advani, Prithvi Shaw and Ravindra Jadeja among others.