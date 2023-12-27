Behind the scenes of Punjab's sporting success: A look at the incentives offered by the state

Punjab boasts one of the most vibrant and successful sporting scenes in India. The state has been home to gems like Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxing World Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur Baath, and Asian Games silver-medalist Harmilan Baines, to name a few.

Additionally, the efforts of the Punjab government have also resulted in the perfect breeding ground for the up-and-coming sportspersons, giving the state access to a deep and wide talent pool. Behind all of this undeniable sporting glory is the impeccable groundwork that has included an increase in the sports budget by 55 percent.

Besides that, Punjab, led by Chief Minister Shri Bhagwat Mann, has consistently rewarded the performing athletes. The sports department of the state awarded its Asian Games medalists one crore, 75 lakh, and 50 lakh, depending on their finish on the podium.

Moreover, the state has also provided its state and national-level players with ample support. In 2023, players from Punjab were awarded cash prizes, totaling more than 5 crores, for participation at the 36th National Games organized in Gujarat.

The continued efforts of the Punjab government have also seen the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Award coming back onto the scene. The award was reinstated after a seven-year gap and will be awarded annually to multiple youngsters. The honor includes a medal, scroll certificate, and Rs 51,000 cash prize.

Punjab’s Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhagwat Mann, Punjab also introduced the ‘Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme.’ The scholarship aims to encourage sportspersons at the grassroots level and hopes to provide upcoming stars with the required support.

The award is named after legendary Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Dosanjh, who won three Olympic golds between 1948 and 1956. After his immense success as a player, the Indian went on to become a coach, where he guided the national team to a bronze at the 1971 Hockey World Cup.

Under the Balbir Singh Scholarship, Punjab's athletes medaling at a senior national event will be the recipients of a Rs. 16,000 monthly stipend. Meanwhile, medalists on the junior circuit will receive Rs.12,000 each month.