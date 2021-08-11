Will the Tokyo Paralympics be India's most successful edition ever?

Following the success at the 2021 Olympics, all eyes are set on the Tokyo Paralympics. The quadrennial event will take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021. It will also be the center of attraction, because in 2016, the Indian athletes at the Rio Paralympics had created history, winning two gold medals, one silver and a bronze. Will history be repeated, or will the records be bettered?

Rio Paralympics - A soothing balm for the disastrous experience of the Rio Olympics

Rio Paralympics - A soothing balm for billions of Indians

In 2016, during the Rio Olympics, India had a rather unpleasant experience to be honest. Had it not been for the heroics of PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, the nation would have had to face the ignominy of returning empty-handed for the first time since Barcelona 1992. Even then, just a silver medal and a bronze medal did not exactly count as a good performance from a country with a population of over 1 billion.

However, the Rio Paralympics offered a soothing balm for millions of hurt souls. Eclipsing even the historic performance at the Athens Paralympics of 2004, India brought home two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. Interestingly, all four medals came in athletics, a sport in which able-bodied athletes had not won even a single medal previously.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, a young high jumper whose right foot was ruined by an accident in childhood, went on to script history as he won gold with a jump of 1.89 meters in the Men's High Jump T 42. Varun Singh Bhati won the bronze medal in the same event, with a jump of 1.86 meters.

Mariyappan Thangavelu leapt to new heights at Rio 2016.



Check out his gold medal high jump leap!#4YearFlashback | @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/VQz1Zx9XXj — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) February 25, 2020

Famous para athlete Deepa Malik, known for her various adventures in wheelchairs, became the first woman to win a Paralympic medal for India, when she won a silver medal in the women's shot put F 53. The icing on the cake was put by champion javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia.

Long before Neeraj Chopra brought home the first Olympic medal for an independent India in able bodied athletics, it was Devendra Jhajharia who had won a gold medal for India at the Athens Paralympics in 2004. He returned after a long haul of 12 years at Rio, only to break his own world record and create a new world record of 63.97 meters.

Tokyo Paralympics - A golden chance for Team India to create history

As such, the Tokyo Paralympics is a golden chance for Team India to create history. In terms of contingent size, this is arguably the largest team the country have sent in the history of the event. 55 players will be participating in various disciplines like archery, badminton, shooting, swimming, athletics, powerlifting etc.

In the Paralympics, India has had a much better record in athletics compared to the Olympics. As such, the country is also sending the largest ever contingent in this regard, comprising the best of the best. Defending Olympic champion and World Championship medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the contingent at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The clash between Titans - Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar

However, the contest that everyone will be eagerly waiting for is the contest between two stalwarts of men's javelin throw - Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar. One is a Paralympic champion, as well as a world record holder. The other is a former world champion, and a close contender for the same.

Sundar Singh Gurjar's personal best before becoming a para athlete was 68 meters. Even as a para athlete, he claims to be able to throw beyond 65 meters, way ahead of the men's F46 world record.

Devendra Jhajharia is 40 years old and is almost on the verge of retirement. Yet, in a clear message to his competitors, particularly Gurjar, Devendra threw a spear to a distance of 65.71 meters to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics. In doing so, he smashed his own world record in some style.

It will be interesting to see who further breaks the world record, or even breaches the coveted 70-meter mark.

