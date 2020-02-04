Commonwealth Games 2022: UK House of Lords backs India's proposal to host shooting, archery events

What's the news?

After an extensive debate, the UK House of Lords has endorsed India's proposal to host the shooting and archery events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The background

Earlier in January 2020, India had proposed to host the shooting and archery events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games away from Birmingham, and in India.

As per reports, India had proposed to pay £20m to host the event in India. The British Sports Minister, Nigel Adams, was encouraged by this proposal and prospect of shifting events for the two sports outside Birmingham.

India won 16 medals in shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coasts. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had threatened to boycott the 2022 Birmingham CWG when it was revealed that shooting would be excluded for the first time since 1970.

Adams had been working behind the scenes for several months with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to find a solution to this and thereby ensure that India does not boycott the 2022 CWG, as it would have been disastrous for both economic and sporting reasons.

The heart of the matter

After threatening to boycott the event altogether, the IOA had later submitted a formal proposal to host the shooting and archery events. This proposal has now been backed by the UK's House of Lords.

The parliamentary under Secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, Dinna Barran said in her summation address:

"The government welcomes the Indian Olympic Associations statement on confirming that India will take part in the games. The government also welcomes the proposal from India to the CGF for additional events in the sports of shooting and Archery and the CGF is currently discussing this proposal with its membership and following this will inform India of its decision."

Dianna also said that the minister of sports in the house of commons is meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation to discuss the inclusion of Shooting in the editions after 2022 CWG.

Furthermore, Karan Bilimoria, the House member Lord shared his thoughts on the proposal:

"As a manifestation of a member of the commonwealth family coming forward as a member of the family to assist in providing a solution to the issue of shooting and archery being proposed to be held in Delhi or Chandigarh."

Karan also congratulated National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra for coming up with such an 'innovative solution.'

Narinder Batra wrote a letter to the CGF President Dame Louis Martin stating that the cost of the shooting events will be largely met by NRAI while the Government in India will solely fund the conduction of the archery events.

What's next?

If the proposal is indeed accepted, which is almost certainly now, then the shooting and archery events will either take place in Chandigarh or New Delhi. The medals won in the two sports would be added to the overall tally of the medals at the 2022 CWG.