Delhi HC asks IOA & MYAS to file an affidavit regarding the derecognition of NSF's (National Sports Federations)

Dr. Narinder Batra.

The Delhi High Court today issued notice to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), headed by it's President, Dr.Narinder Batra, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs (MYAS) under the Union Of India to inform the court before derecognizing or recognizing an NSF or creating an Ad-hoc committee.

The Delhi HC was hearing an application in the landmark sports PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by sports activist and lawyer Rahul Mehra, seeking proper regulation and control of the functioning of numerous National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association.

In the PIL, "Rahul Mehra versus Union of India & Ors", the Delhi HC Special Bench comprising Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Najmi Waziri, today ordered IOA headed by Dr.Narinder Batra, and MYAS to file a para wise reply to the application in the form of an affidavit within two weeks.

The order says that the affidavit should include the various steps taken towards recognition, derecognition, and creation of ad-hoc NSF's with relevant documents such as MOM (Minutes of Meeting) of IOA, and that of the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the concerned Sports Federation.

The vetran sports lawyer Rahul Mehra submitted in today's aplication that the IOA under the leadership of its President, Dr.Narinder Batra has been functioning with a well-settled modus operandi of meddeling and disrupting with the administration of various NSF's of sports like Snowboarding, Taekwando, Karate, Golf, Gymnastics, Rowing and Equesterian Sports.

Rahul Mehra further added that, by taking advantage of instability or lack of elections in the NSF's, IOA and Batra introduce an ad hoc entity with persons who are inclined towards them, and recognize the entity as the new NSF for the said sport.

He also submitted that Dr.Batra's action of creating ad hoc bodies for sports, and further corresponding with International Federations, is in abject violation of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (“Sports Code”) under which only UOI has the power to recognise entities as NSF's. The Delhi HC's Special Bench will further hear the matter on 28th of Febraury.