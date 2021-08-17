Devendra Jhajharia and 3 other javelin throw athletes who can win gold at Paralympics 2021 

India will have its largest-ever contingent of 54 athletes at the Paralympics 2021. Indian para-athletes will compete in nine different sporting events scheduled between August 24 and September 5. The Paralympics will have participation from over 100 countries, with more than 4400 athletes competing for medals.

India won four medals at the Rio Paralympics, their highest ever medal tally at the event. Devendra Jhajharia created history by becoming the first Indian to win two Paralympic gold medals.

In the final in 2016, the javelin thrower executed a 63.97-meter throw to break the world record and bag his second gold. The veteran thrower will be gunning for his third Paralympic gold this year. However, there are a few others who have been making headlines with exceptional performances. We take a look at three such javelin throwers who can win a medal for India at the Paralympics.

# 3 Sundar Singh Gurjar (F46)

Sundar Singh Gurjar has been on the para-sports circuit for quite some time now. The Jaipur resident was one of India's biggest medal prospects at the Rio Para Games. However, all his hard work went down the drain as he was a late-show at the event. Sundar came back strong after that forgetful campaign and went on to win a silver medal at the Asian Para Games in 2018.

The 25-year-old continued his exploits at the World Championships in Dubai. His sensational throw of 61.22 meters helped him win gold at the event and book his place for the Paralympics in Tokyo. He didn't even let Covid- 19 derail his preparations, as he took special permission from Rajasthan's Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna, to continue his training. Speaking to the International Paralympic Committee website about his preparations during the lockdown, Sundar Singh said:

"During this lockdown, my throw has improved. I am now throwing beyond 68 meters. This is something that has boosted my confidence for the Tokyo Games as 63.97 meters is a world record. But I'm not taking anything lightly."

# 2 Ajeet Singh (F46)

Ajeet Singh's journey as a para-athlete started in 2017 when he lost his left arm in a train accident. In just four years, the youngster has turned the tables and become one of India's best para-athletes. He grabbed headlines with a bronze at the World Para Athletic Championships in 2019 and has since been at the podium in all the events he has participated in. Earlier this year, he won a gold medal at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. Ajeet is currently ranked World No. 3 in the event and will be one of the Indians to keep a close eye on at the Paralympics.

# 1 Sandeep Chaudhary F64

Sandeep Chaudhary rose to fame after winning gold at the World Championships in 2019. The 25-year-old broke the world record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 66.18 meters. He once again proved too strong for his opponents as he won another gold at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. The youngster from Rajasthan is currently ranked World No. 2 in the event. If he replicates his brilliance from previous events, there will be no stopping him from bagging gold in Tokyo.

Can Devendra Jhajharia win his third gold at the Paralympics 2021?

Devendra Jhajharia has already had a legendary career. After winning two Paralympic gold medals, the Indian is on course to bag another in Tokyo. In the build-up to the Games, Devendra broke his own world record that he set at the Paralympics in Rio. The Padma Shri awardee executed a 65.71 meter throw at the national selection trial in New Delhi. If he throws anywhere close to his WR mark in Tokyo, there is no doubt that the Indian can win his third Paralympic medal.

