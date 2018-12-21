DPL partners with Zirca Digital Solutions in its fifth season

The 5th edition of Digital premier league was organised recently. Zirca Digital Solutions was presenting sponsor along with Latest who were associate sponsors. 20 Teams competed headed by women captains who were chosen basis leadership skills with a vision to empower women and widen the outreach of the game.

It was an intense tournament with each of the 45 matches going to the wire. In a closely contested finale, Impact Blasters beat Market Place Mavericks to be crowned as champions of the DPL. Mr Karan Gupta MD, Zirca Digital Solutions handed over the mementoes to the winners and the runners-up along with player of the tournament Male and Female.

The atmosphere was electrifying throughout the duration with audience egging the players to perform full throttle.

The tournament was streamed live via Pitch vision technology which enabled people who couldn't make it to the ground to view it at the comfort of their homes and also for teams to review their performance after the tournament.

About the DPL

DPL is the first significant and ground-breaking initiative of Digital fraternity in Mumbai and is a genuinely original concept of taking cricket to new levels of networking and fun. The leagues' inception was established with a vision of two people of our very own Digital Industry Mr Taru Shetty and Mr Shoaib Khan. DPL is elevated to a new standard with new and exciting innovations in the rules each season.

This is where Taru’s and Shoaib’s passion for the game and thought of uniting the entire fraternity with the most favourite sports Cricket has taken DPL too. The first season of DPL was hosted at Jankidevi Turf, Andheri in October 2016. Since then, with each season DPL is leaping new levels and is growing bigger and better with the support of unprecedented participation across the fraternity by publishers, agencies and advertisers.

