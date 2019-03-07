×
Employee Engagement & Active Living

LEH LEH Sports
OFFICIAL
Feature
07 Mar 2019, 10:43 IST

Employee engagement
Employee engagement

Employee engagement, health and wellness has become one of the top priorities for organisations in today's fast paced and rapidly evolving business world. In the last few years, companies are investing heavily in this area with data showing significant budget allocations bringing it at par training budgets.

Below are a few of the key factors to keep in mind while curating activity agendas around employee engagement and active living.

Inclusive | Fun | Skill Age & Gender Agnostic | Friendly Competition | High degree of female participation | Team bonding | Cross Functional Engagement

It is important also to ensure that the activities are planned in such a manner that all participants are engaged at all times and the waiting time is not too long. An ice breaker session before the games start is also a great kick starter.

Often such agendas are planned at team off sites or conferences by organisations where team bonding is a key focus area. High recall activities such as archery tend to be a favourite among participants because they get to experience something for the first time. And the set up of the same is quite elaborate with proper targets, professional bows and arrows as well as experienced trainers supervising the players before they compete in teams.

5 reasons why employee engagement is important


#1 Engaged employees boost productivity

Reports show that employees who are invested in their roles are more productive than those who aren’t. According to a poll, engaged employees are 21% more productive than their less engaged counterparts.


#2 Employee engagement increases customer satisfaction

People who are passionate about their work are often the best people to interact with your customers. Why? Because that passion is infectious and your customers will take notice.

#3 You’ll retain your best people

Engaged employees are involved and invested in their roles and are therefore less likely to leave their job. Sometimes your best people aren’t engaged—and you may risk losing them. Keeping them engaged is absolutely essential to keeping them at your organization doing their best work.


#4 Employee engagement enhances company culture

People who are engaged in what they do are, in general, easier to work with. And not because they’re happier or more cheery, either. It’s because they exemplify a culture of employee engagement.


#5 Engagement is a symptom of success

Engagement is a symptom of success. And this doesn’t necessarily mean a business success (or a successful business, for that matter).

Siddharth is the Founder of LEH LEH Sports which was incorporated in 2011. Since its inception, the company has worked with more than 200 organisations pan India to facilitate team activities. If this is an interest area for your organisation and you would like to plan a Team Engagement agenda for your staff, reach out to our team.

Leisure Reading
LEH LEH Sports
OFFICIAL
LEH LEH Sports is a leader in employee engagement, team building and active living initiatives. Since our inception in 2011, we have worked with more than 200 clients pan India on various engagement activities as well as Corporate and Community Sports. We have offices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore with a multi city capability having conducted our activities in more than 30 cities. Stay Sporty! AWARDS Winner: Economic Times Power of Ideas 2012 Nominated for the award of best Sports Management Company FICCI Sports Awards 2014 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award 2015
