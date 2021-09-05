The list of all Indian medalists at the Paralympics 2021 

India ended its glorious campaign at the Paralympics with a record-breaking 19 medals. This is by far the best ever medal haul for the country at the games. Going into the biggest para-sporting event in the world, the Indian contingent had promised a record medal haul.

They did just that by recording many 1st time achievements and breaking several Paralympics records in the pursuit.

Last time India won a total of four medals at the Paralympics in Rio. That record was broken just a week into the competition. A total of five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze medals were won by the Indian contingent in the 12-day event. This means that the country has won a total of 31 medals at the Paralympics.

In today's article, we enlist all the medal winners for India at the biggest para-sporting event, the Tokyo Paralympics.

List of all medal winners for India at the Paralympics 2021

Avani Lekhara - Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1, Women's 50m Rifle 3 positions

Medals won - Gold, Bronze

The moment💜 Outstanding from Avani Lekhara. Only 19 yrs and the youngest competitor in the final, she can only get better. Two medals: a #Gold and a #Bronze already. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Oi0YZoFisY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021

Avani Lekhara was one of the stars for India at the Paralympics. The prodigy shot her way to glory in a stacked group of shooters at the 10m air rifle event. She defeated the likes of Iryna Schchetnik and Anna Norman to walk away with the gold medal.

The 19-year-old continued her exploits as she won her second medal in the 50m rifle 3 position event. She won the bronze and became the first Indian woman to win two medals at a Paralympics.

Manish Narwal - Men's 50m Pistol SH1

Wow…Gold and Silver both 🥇🥈



Congratulations to Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for their exceptional performances and for bringing glory to the country.



The nation is proud of our athletes for keeping India’s flag flying high. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/EIDqLUHYT0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2021

Medal won - Gold

Manish Narwal started off his Paralympics campaign with a lot of disappointment. Touted as the favorite to win a gold, the youngster crashed out in 7th position at the 10m pistol final. However, champions are those who rise from defeat.

Manish Narwal pulled himself back and on the final day of his campaign, the youngster shot his way to bag a gold medal in the 50m pistol event.

Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin throw F64

SPEECHLESS 🤩



🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!

🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!

🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m

🔥 Wins the Men's Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Medal won - Gold

Sumit Antil displayed one of the most exceptional performances by any Indian in the field events at the Paralympics. The sensational thrower came into the competition holding the world record.

However, he did way better than that and grabbed the headlines. The 23-year-old won the gold medal by breaking the WR three times with a best throw of 68.95 meters.

Pramod Bhagat - Men's Singles SL3

Medal won - Gold

Pramod Bhagat came into the Paralympics as one of the favorites to win the gold medal. The World Number 1 was dominant in the competition and dropped only one game during the course of the singles event. He claimed the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the final.

Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6

ANOTHER #GOLD FOR #IND 🤯



Krishna Nagar wins the 2⃣nd #ParaBadminton gold for 🇮🇳, as he wins 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 against #HKG's Chu Man Kai in the Men's Singles SH6 final. 🥇



What an event its been for the nation. 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/qYNmGelP4e — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 5, 2021

Medal won - Gold

Krishna Nagar dominated the event and made the gold his own by defeating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the final. Despite facing resilience from Chu, the youngster was determined to take the win and outplayed his opponent 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to bag India's 5th gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhavina Patel - Women's singles C4

Medal won - silver

Bhavina Patel started off India's pursuit of a record medal haul at the Paralympics. The Indian paddler overcame some big opponents in the competition to make her way into the final.

The Indian lost to veteran Chinese paddler Zhou Ying in the final but helped India win its first-ever medal in table tennis at the Paralympics and opened the country's account at the Para Games in Tokyo.

Singhraj Adhana - Men's 50m Pistol SH1, Men's 10m air pistol SH1

Medals won - Silver, bronze

Singhraj Adhana brought in all his experience to the range as he scripted history at the Paralympics in Tokyo. The veteran first claimed a bronze medal in the 10m pistol event. He later bettered that with a stunning performance in the 50m event.

Singhraj muscled his way into the silver medal position after competing against ROC's Sergey Malyshev. He reigned supreme in that battle and settled for silver right behind fellow Indian shooter Manish Narwal.

Nishad Kumar - Men' T47 High Jump

Medal won - Silver

Nishad Kumar delivered a special performance at the Paralympics. The 21-year-old stepped up among a stacked line-up of athletes to win a medal for India. He shared the silver medal with American Dallas Wise, both of whom cleared the 2.06-meter distance.

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's F56 Discus Throw

Medal won - Silver

Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the F56 discus throw event. The youngster recorded a throw of 44.38 meters and bagged another medal for India.

Devendra Jhajharia - Men's F46 javelin throw

Medal won - Silver

Devendra Jhajharia once again lived up to his legendary reputation at the Paralympics. The Rajasthan native was determined to win another gold and cement his name in the history books.

He broke his previous world record of 64.35 meters, but that was not enough on the day, as Sri Lankan Dinesh Mudiyanselage bettered that with a humongous 67.79 meter throw to win the gold medal.

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's T63 event

Medal won - Silver

Mariyappan Thangavelu was at his brilliant best at the event. The Rio gold medalist looked set to bag another top-place finish as he cleared the 1.86-meter mark. Rain played spoil-sport during the event, which made the conditions not so suitable for him.

The bar was raised to 1.88 meters. Mariyappan failed to clear the distance in three attempts. However, Sam Grewe was successful in clearing the mark and bagged the gold medal.

Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump T64

Medal won - Silver

Praveen Kumar was sensational during the event and kept clearing all the marks with ease. He looked like a prime contender for gold when he cleared the 2.07 meters. However, GB high jumper Jonathan Edwards succeeded in clearing the 2.10-meter mark, which meant that Praveen had to settle for a silver.

Suhas Yathiraj - Men's SL4 badminton

Medal won - Silver

Suhas Yathiraj was the first Indian bureaucrat to represent the country at the Paralympics. He was phenomenal throughout the tournament and made his way into the final. His opponent there was World Number 1 Lucas Mazur.

The Indian won the first set; however, resilience from the French shuttler helped him make a comeback in the match. Suhas Yathiraj tried to fight back into the match during the last game, but Mazur's brilliance meant that the Indian took home the silver medal.

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's F46 javelin throw

Medal won - Bronze

Sundar Singh Gurjar ended his long wait for a Paralympic medal by winning bronze in Tokyo. The Indian threw the javelin to a distance of 64.01 meters to finish third behind Devendra Jhajharia.

Sharad Kumar - Men's T63 event

Medal won - Bronze

Sharad Kumar came into the competition looking to bag his first Paralympic medal. He was solid right from the very start. However, he faltered at 1.86 meters and finished with the bronze medal.

Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Archery

Medal won - Bronze

Harvinder Singh had one of the most nerve-wracking campaigns at the Paralympics. He competed in three shoot-offs on his way to win the bronze medal. The archer's triumph at the games was India's first-ever medal in archery at the games.

Manoj Sarkar - Men's SL3 badminton

Medal won - Bronze

Manoj Sarkar was one of the 3 shuttlers to have finished on the podium at the Paralympics 2021. He defeated Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match to add to India's jubilation at the games.

