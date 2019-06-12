Establish PAN America Traditional Sports and Games HQ in Delano, emphasizes Hari Banaag

With Congressman Hon. TJ Cox, Mayor of Delano Hon Joe Aguirre Mr, Shammi Rana, General Secretary/Rapporteur of Traditional Sports and Games, Mr. & Mrs. Maria Martinez

A meeting was held in Delano California, USA, between high-profile members of UNESCO i.e. Mr. Shammi Rana, Rapporteur Traditional Sports and Games (TSG) along with Mr. Hari, a member Advisory Committee of Traditional Sports and Games (TSG), UNESCO and Terrance John Cox U.S Representative from California’s 21st Congressional district along with Mr. Joe Aguirre, Mayor of Delano, USA.

Shammi Rana with Dr Jim Thomas, Thomas International Council of Higher Martial Arts Education

Mr. Shammi Rana has been the pinnacle of sports promotion, which has landed him USA martial arts Hall of Fame award. Not long ago, he was honored with Honorary Doctorate of Martial Arts Philosophy and Martial Arts Science by University of Asian Martial Arts Studies, in May 2019.

Mr. Shammi Rana, who was appointed Rapporteur of Advisory Committee of Traditional Sports and Games, in 2017, has held memberships in 10 martial arts organizations in Asia. For over 20 years, he has worked with several state VIPs to advance sports to the next level.

As a part of internationally governing associations, Mr. Shammi Rana, vice president of International Association of Traditional Wrestling Sport highlighted on promoting Korean martial arts in none other than his hometown of Punjab.

His influence as a promoter of sports has been recognized globally owing to his professional career and tireless efforts.

In the meeting that took place in Delano CA, USA, Mr. Hari Osias Banaag, the president of Global Sikaran Federation raised his concern with the Congressman Terrance John Cox, a politician in the U.S. and a member of Democratic party, on establishing PAN America Traditional Sports and Games HQ in Delano, CA.

Mr. Hari, member Advisory Committee of Traditional Sports and Games UNESCO further added that PAN America Traditional Sports and Games HQ would bring Delano, CA on the world map.

Mr. Hari Osias Banaag with Neeshu Sharma Martial Artist at Hall of Fame Award

Mr. Hari Osias Banaag is a US-based Filipino Grand Master who is determined to take Filipino sport to its highest level. His motivation for this sport comes from his father, as Mr. Hari established his own martial arts school by the name of Foremost Sikaran Brotherhood in 1976. He is inspired to get Filipino sport the global recognition it deserves.

The meeting in Delano CA, USA, unveiled Mr. Hari’s desire to host Traditional Sports and Games, UNESCO meeting with the support of Mr. Joe Aguirre, Mayor of Delano. Both the parties reached an agreement to discuss the matter in detail in another meeting.

Mr. Hari and Mr. Shammi Rana briefed Terrance John Cox, an American Engineer and Mayor of Delano city, Mr. Joe Aguirre about the collaboration of Council of Ministers of Central America (CECC/SICA) with the Advisory Committee on Traditional Sports and Games (TSG).

Terrance John Cox, an MBA graduate and a successful businessman started his journey for the United States House of Representatives back in 2006. His triumph was not before 2018 elections, that he became a sound member of the democratic party in California’s 21st congressional district.

It was further added in the meeting by the members of the Advisory committee of TSG, that the Mexican and Canadian government along with their ministers and representatives are keen to join hands with TSG.

UNESCO works as an implementation agency of the United Nation (UN) and is responsible for the growth of sports in The Pan-American region with possible support of USA government.

UNESCO is taking every possible measure to spur traditional sports and games on a global level while Mr. Shammi Rana along with other members of UNESCO, demonstrate exceptional profile-raising skills in order to attract presidents and ministers for the common cause of promoting UNESCO objectives.