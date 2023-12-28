Everything you need to know about Punjab's Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award

Punjab has been one of India's leading sporting states for quite some time now, and the authorities of the region have always ensured that athletes are rewarded for their hard work. One example of athletes from the state being honored for their achievements is the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award.

The award is named after the legendary Ranjit Singh, who ruled Punjab in between 1801 and 1839. The honor is bestowed upon sportspersons who have achieved glory in their respective disciplines, including representing India at the Olympic Games, and the overall international stage. Athletes who clinch medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games are also recognized by the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award.

The award was initially introduced in 1978 but was suspended for a decade between 1996 and 2005. Since its re-institution, the honor is bestowed upon fifteen distinguished sportspersons every year. The award consists of a cash prize of 2 lakh rupees, coupled with a scroll and a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Notable winners of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award

Over the years, a total of 101 sportspeople have been honored with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award. A few of the most prominent names include Balbir Singh Senior, Milkha Singh, and Kamaljeet Kaur Sandhu.

Balbir Singh Senior was without a doubt one of the best hockey players India has ever seen. The legendary athlete won three Olympic gold medals and holds the record for most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men's hockey final.

Milkha Singh, also known as the Flying Sikh, is one of the country's most decorated track and field athletes. The Padma Shri awardee won four Asian Games golds during his time as a sprinter.

Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Kaur Sandhu was the first ever Indian woman to clinch gold at an Asian Games. Sandhu clocked a 57.3 in the 400m to finish on top of the podium in Bangkok 1970.

The more recent winners of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award include Manpreet Singh, Navjit Kaur Dhillon, and Gurjit Kaur.

Manpreet was the captain of the Indian men's hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the team finished with a bronze. Navjit Kaur Dhillon is a discus thrower who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Last but not least, Gurjit Kaur is part of the Indian women's hockey team and has won a silver at the Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy, and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games.