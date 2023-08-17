FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying Tournament: India vs Bahrain preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India will take on Bahrain in their fifth match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament in Syria on Thursday, August 17.

India has already been knocked out of the tournament after suffering back-to-back losses. They began the pre-qualifiers well by defeating Syria and Indonesia in the first two matches. However, they got knocked out after losing to Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain is the top team in the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament. They have defeated all four teams so far and are the only unbeaten team in the Pre-Qualifiers. Though they have already made it to the next round and look to finish without dropping any points.

India vs Bahrain Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs India, FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament

Date & Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday, at 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Damascus, Syria

India vs Bahrain Head to Head

India and Bahrain have met five times since 2013, and this will be their first encounter since 2020. In the five matches, Bahrain has defeated India four times. India's only win over Bahrain came in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2013, which they won by 75-65.

Notably, all five matches between India and Bahrain in recent times have been close games. Also, recently, In the 2020 Asia Qualifiers, Bahrain defeated India by 68-67.

Matches played: 5 (Since 2013)

India - 1

Bahrain - 4

India vs Bahrain Squad

India

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (captain), Muin Bek Hafeez, Arvind Kumar, Harsh Dagar, Prashant Singh Rawat, Pranav Prince, Amjyot Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Palpreet Singh Brar, Amaan Sandhu, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, and Mirant Bharatbhai.

Bahrain

Mohamed, Devon Dwayne Chism, Ali Rashed, Maitham Isa, Sayed Kadhem, Mustafa Rashed, Ali Melad, Ali Jaber Hasan Jasim Kadhem, Hasan Altashani, Muzamil Ameer Hamooda, Ali Hasan, and Alwatheq Ali Sidahmed Alhassan.

India vs Bahrain Match Prediction

After losing their previous two encounters, India will look to end the competition on a high by defeating the table-toppers Bahrain. However, it will not be an easy task for the team as Bahrain is in excellent form at the moment and has already qualified for the next round.

India will depend on Pranav Prince once again to lead from the front. For Bahrain, Mustafa Rashed has been the top performer with 95 total points in the tournament.

Match Prediction: Bahrain will win this match against India in the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament match.

India vs Bahrain Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: courtside1891.basketball