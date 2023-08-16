FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying Tournament: India vs Saudi Arabia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India will take on Saudi Arabia in their fourth match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament in Syria on Wednesday.

India is coming into this game after losing a thrilling contest against Kazakhstan. The team went down 70-73 against the higher-ranked team and must win this game to stand a chance to qualify for the next round.

India is currently in the second spot with two wins and a loss from three matches. They have a point difference of +24. The team need to win big to close the gap for the top spot. Currently, Bahrain is at the top with three wins in a row and has a point difference of +83.

Saudi Arabia, who had lost their first two matches, defeated Indonesia in their recent outing to grab the third spot in the points table. They are still in contention for the top spot but need a few results to go their way.

India vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Saudi Arabia vs India, FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament

Date & Time: August 16, 2023, Wednesday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Damascus, Syria

India vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Saudi Arabia has dominated India in recent matches. Since 2014, both teams have met four times, and Saudi Arabia emerged victorious in all four matches. The teams' last encounter came in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February 2023. Saudi Arabia defeated India by 71-60. Alsuwailem was the top performer for Saudi Arabia with 27 points.

Matches played: 4

India - 0

Saudi Arabia - 4

(Since 2014)

India vs Saudi Arabia Squad

India

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (captain), Muin Bek Hafeez, Arvind Kumar, Harsh Dagar, Prashant Singh Rawat, Pranav Prince, Amjyot Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Palpreet Singh Brar, Amaan Sandhu, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Mirant Bharatbhai Italia.

Saudi Arabia

Kalid Abdel Gabar, Mohammed Alsuwailem, Fahad Belal, Mathna Almarwani, Nassir Abo Jalas, Ali Shubayli, Musab Tariq Kadi, Marzouq Almuwallad, Abdulrahman Ismail Fallata, Mohammed Kadi, Mohammad Saleh

India vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction

India will look to overcome the Saudi Arabian challenge on Wednesday. They are in better form compared to their opponents, having won their first two matches.

India will be hoping for a good display from Pranav Prince, who is the top performer for India in the tournament with 44 points. Saudi Arabia will depend on Mohammed Alsuwailem, who has accumulated 65 points in three matches.

Match Prediction: India are expected to defeat Saudi Arabia in their 4th FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament match.

India vs Saudi Arabia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: courtside1891.basketball