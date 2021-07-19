First batch of the Indian Contingent starts training ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The first batch of the Indian contingent touched down in Tokyo and checked into the Olympic Games Village. With only four days left until the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic-bound Indian athletes commenced their final preparations today in the Japanese Capital.

Let's have a look at a few athletes who have got out on the field in Tokyo:

Archery: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das have kickstarted their training in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. They will compete in the mixed team event.

Archery has five events: the men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team events. With Deepika Kumari leading from the front, the archery team has the potential to bag medals at the Summer Games. All the archers have done well in their latest performances.

India is yet to win an Olympic medal in archery. The competitions get underway from July 23 and will continue until July 31 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Deepika and Atanu train in Tokyo (Photo Credit: SAI)

Rowing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will participate in men’s lightweight double scull, have set up their boat and started practicing in Tokyo. Rowing will start on July 23 at 5am IST.

Rowing team out in Tokyo (Photo Credit: SAI)

Sailing: Meanwhile, sailor Vishnu Saravanan was seen training with some of the world's best sailors. He will represent India in men’s laser class. Saravanan arrived in Japan a few days ago, along with other sailors Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar.

It's not everyday that you sail past Mt. Fuji 🗻⛵



India's sailing duo @VarunThakkar100 and KC Ganapathy in their element, days before #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/VWpZK3DH1i — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 18, 2021

Sailing events at the Olympics are scheduled from 25th July till 4th August – 8:30 am to 2:30 pm IST.

Vishnu Saravanan trains with top sailors (Photo Credit: SAI)

Table tennis: Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have also started their training. They were both seen practicing on the table tennis court ahead of the mega event.

Table tennis events are scheduled from 24th July till 6th August, 5:30 am onwards IST.

Paddlers are out at the Table Tennis court in Tokyo (Photo Credit: SAI)

Badminton: Women's singles shuttler PV Sindhu and men's singles star Sai Praneeth hit the court in Tokyo.They trained alongside coach Park Tae Sang. The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also began their training ahead of the Olympics with their coach Mathias Boe.

Badminton events are scheduled from July 24 to August 2, 5:30 am IST onwards.

Shooting: The Indian shooting contingent has started training in Tokyo. With three Indian shooters ranked top 5 in the world, the squad is expected to bring home a medal.

Shooting will begin on 24 July and will continue until 2 August, 5am.

