Football Future 2020 - Career Seminar at Ahmedabad (5th April 2020)

Representational image

BACKGROUND:

Football has gained popularity and participation across India and in Gujarat. The state has emerged as a place where a lot of children and youth have found a connection to the sport and now that parents are seriously thinking about avenues of participation, development and a future career in football.

CONCEPT:

Singh Sports Ventures is putting together a seminar to engage players and their parents to offer knowledge and advice by bringing in experts and institutions from the Indian and Global football industry. The seminar shall elaborate on the opportunities available for players as well as professionals (sports management, coaching and administration) in Indian Football.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

1. Football players: who are passionate about football and want to take football as a career

2. Football coach: Who are often asked a question about career scope in football. Who is in a position to guide football players about their future career.

3. Parents of football players: Who wish to explore career opportunities for their children. Who often think that football has a limited career scope or is not a lucrative career option.

4. Professionals who are seeking a career in football industry

Advertisement

LIST OF EXPERTS:

Mandar Tamhane, CEO – Bengaluru FC Neel Shah, Director – Global Institute of Sports Business Shakti Chauhan, Elite Football Coach (from Gujarat) Representative from Palamos CF, Football Club from Spain Paragi Shah, Career Counsellor and Education expert Sukhvinder Singh, Director - Singh Sports Ventures